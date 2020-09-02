The honeymoon phase is all about making lasting first impressions, butterflies in the stomach and of course, crazy, wild sex! It is in the honeymoon phase when a couple is the most romantic and adventurous too as they’re willing to go to any extent to ‘explore’ their lover. But what happens when you finally decode each other? Well, that’s mostly when the honeymoon phase ends and you don’t find anything about your spouse mysterious. There’s nothing wrong with it but just the fact that you and your partner are now more comfortable with each other and don’t have to put in the effort to impress one another can be unsettling. A user on Reddit raised a similar query where she asked for suggestions to accept her relationship as the honeymoon phase was just over. So, how does one really come to terms with the fact that the romance in the relationship is still there but there’s no ‘chase’ in it anymore?

To begin with, there is something comforting about having a relationship where you both know exactly what the other person wants. This way, you know how they’d react to certain situations. So, if you see it this way, there are no unexplored territories because you know your partner in and out. Isn’t that feeling amazing when you know your spouse so well that you can predict what they want without them having to tell you?

Secondly, as long as you’re both in love, there’s nothing really to worry about. Relationships don’t always have that spark, forgive movies if they ever made you believe otherwise! There comes a point in every relationship when the spark can go missing and it is up to two individuals to rekindle that spark. Having said that, it’s okay if it isn’t the ‘head over heels’ kinda love between the two of you as long as you’re assured that there’s mutual understanding, respect and love for each other.

