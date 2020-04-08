Fantasies During Masturbation: 5 Types of Super Hot Erotic Thoughts and What They Mean

5 types of super hot erotic thoughts and what they mean (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

Fantasies make your sexual experience way better. Not just does it help you get better orgasms but also sets your mind free for innovations. But have you ever thought what your fantasies mean? Why do you have the kind of fantasies that you have? Well, fantasies don't just randomly pop into your mind, they may or may not reflect your sexuality but they do express some part of you. Also, there are many types of fantasies and each one means something in its own way. Not that they are science-backed but that is what they are understood to be. Take a look at some of them:

Threesome

Many people fantasies having sex with multiple partners and it is absolutely normal. Not just a threesome but even having sex with more than two partners is normal. This doesn't mean that you are emotionally invested in multiple people but just that you have a knack for adventure. Fantasies During Masturbation: Crazy, Hot, Emotional Thoughts Men & Women Have While Self-Stimulation.

Forbidden Sex

Sex with the forbidden is one of the most common sexual fantasies, now this can be with anyone whom you normally cannot have sex with. You just channelise your inner fears in the form of sexual fantasies.

Open Relationship

Imaginations are easier than reality. Many people do not accept open relationships in the real world. That makes way for open relationship thoughts into the fantasy world.

Porn-Inspired Fantasy

This happens when you watch porn videos that stay with you and come as flashbacks while you are having sex or masturbate as sexual fantasies. This doesn't have a hidden meaning but just straight up what you see is what crosses your mind.

Fantasies are extremely healthy. Often people tend to have fantasies of other people while having sex with their SOS. If you ever feel guilty about it you can talk to your partner, although sometimes you do not have control over your sexual fantasies. Also, not every time you mean what you fantasize.