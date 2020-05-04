How to Talk About Sex with Your Partner Before Heating Things Up Under the Sheet For a Mind Blowing Orgasm

Image is for representational purpose only (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

If you and your partner have decided to have sex with each other for the first time, it is mandatory to discuss some aspects of it. Before you actually go ahead and take things to the bedroom, make sure you confront each other with a few legit, necessary questions. For instance, it is necessary to bring up the protection in order to avoid unwanted pregnancy and STDs. Here’s how to talk about sex with your partner before actually having sex.

Initiate the Conversation

Since you’re both going to be looking forward to it, talking about it is going to be equally exciting too. Initiate the conversation about practising the kind of sex you want. While having this conversation, it is equally important for both of you to respect each other’s thoughts and suggestions.

Protection

Practising safe sex is of utmost importance. Like we mentioned above, using protection will keep unwanted pregnancy at bay. You can also spice things up by trying different flavours of condoms.

Sexual Preference

What does your partner prefer? Are you comfortable with it? Talk about role-playing, BDSM and different positions and their sexual fantasies and see what their preferences are. Make your preferences known to your partner too. That way, you’d both know what you’re signing up for and there will be better clarity about sex.

Consent

There is nothing more important and exciting than two individuals mutually consenting to having sex. That’s what makes it beautiful. So, make sure that you’re both giving each other a green signal before you take things to the bedroom.