National Sex Day 2022 is dedicated to connecting with someone physically, exploring each other’s body and having physical pleasures with them. It is celebrated every year on June 9.

The origin of National Sex Day is unknown, but it is celebrated on June 9 due to the date 6/9 which is a famous sex position. It is believed that sex education through literature and art was introduced in India and even today, India has been the centre of new-age attitudes towards it. As you observe National Sex Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated a few crazy facts about sex that you must know. What Are the Health Benefits of Orgasmic Sex? 5 Facts Nobody Will Tell You!

1. Women Experience Stronger Orgasms During Menstruation

This might sound really weird, but women do have stronger orgasms when on period. This is because there is increased blood circulation around the genitals during a woman’s period.

2. Fat Men Last Longer

While many women fall for lean muscular guys, according to a Turkish study in 2010, fat men last longer in bed than lean ones. The researchers found that fat men could keep going for an average of 7 minutes and 18 seconds while the skinny ones had to put up with a mere 108 seconds.

3. Ginger Makes You Excited for Sex

Eating ginger elevates your excitement level for sex. It gets your blood flowing and stimulates the feeling of excitement for the sex.

4. Sex Keeps You Healthy

Though we all know that sex helps you burn calories and is a good exercise it is interesting to know that orgasms can lower a woman’s risk of heart disease, stroke, breast cancer and depression.

5. The Vagina Is an Optimistic Organ

A vagina is generally three to four inches long, but it can expand by 200 percent when sexually aroused.

Sex is a great way to deepen your connection with your partner and also enjoy numerous health benefits along with having pleasure. This National Sex Day, keep yourself well informed about this pleasure activity by knowing the crazy facts given out above.

Wishing everyone Happy National Sex Day 2022!

