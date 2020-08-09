Q. I do not get a strong erection. I am a 27-year-old otherwise healthy man and I find it difficult to retain erection or even get one in the first place. I am too shy to visit a doc so soon and want to know if I can tackle the problem with healthy foods. I have heard that certain foods can help me with getting better erections, is it true? I do not want to take medicines like viagra and want to improve my erection and in turn my sex life naturally. Please help me with foods that can help me get stronger long-lasting erections.

Ans. A healthy diet definitely improves sex life and some foods are known to give you stronger erection BUT they are simply an addition to an overall healthy lifestyle. Also, healthy foods won't act like medicine but only increase the chances. But it is definitely a good idea to consume healthy foods to boost your sex life. Foods that are known to increase your sex drive are known as aphrodisiacs but they may or may not impact your erections. Take a look at some of the foods that are known to be great for your sex life:

Mushroom: Mushrooms aka vasodilators are known to increase blood flow by opening up the arteries and also around your genital area. This may help you get better long-lasting erections.

Oysters: It is known to boost the libido because of the zinc content found in oysters. The zinc in oysters is also known to regulate testosterone.

Walnuts: Walnuts don't just improve the quality but also the count of sperms in men.

Saffron: Another natural aphrodisiac known to improve your sex life. It can boost stamina and energy and help improve your libido.

Chillies: Chillies are known to provide with better erections. They can improve blood flow to the genitals and help achieve better erections.

While a healthy diet definitely helps to improve erections, it is also important to make other lifestyle changes like cutting down on cigarettes, alcohol and stress. And if things still don't get under control via dietary and lifestyle changes visit an expert and get yourself checked for an underlying disease.

