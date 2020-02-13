Steamy Sex Position For Valentine's Day: Try Out The Super Intense Coffee Table Sex Position For Men With Small Penis

Hot Valentine's Day Sex Position (Photo Credits: TheNounProject and File Image)

Happy Valentine's Day 2020! While the whole Valentine's week is coming to an end, the most romantic day of the year is here. Now that you are done with kiss day, on Valentine's day, it's time to level up to the next step, and you guessed it right, we are talking about SEX! Even if it is not the case, you might want to make it work for you so that you enjoy intense orgasm to remember for life. On our hunt of looking for the best sex positions for Valentine's Day, we talked about the cupid's arrow sex position, the whipped cream sex position and Kamasutra-inspired sex-on-the-bench sex position and now we bring to you the coffee table sex position. The best part about this sex position is that it is perfect for men with a smaller penis and makes penetration super easy. Hot Valentine's Day Sex Position: The Whipped Cream Sex Position Is Exactly What Women Must Try On February 14 For Multiple Orgasms.

Intense Coffee Table Sex Position Men With Small Penis

This super fun sex position is the best twist you can give to your mundane sex life. First of all this sex position involves standing up and then penetrating the woman from behind. However, this sex position also gives enough control to the man to make sure that the penetration happens correctly. According to the coffee table sex position, the man stands, holding the woman by her inner-things, spreading her legs apart, enough to make room for the penis to comfortably enter. Hot Valentine's Day Sex Position: Sex-On-The-Bench, Kamasutra-Inspired Position For Intense Climax and to Avoid Condom Slips.

Now the man has complete control over the woman and he can penetrate her while she can lead him. The reason it is called coffee table sex position is that it appears that the woman is sitting on a coffee table while the man penetrates her.