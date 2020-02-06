Valentighting: Awful Dating Trend To Save Money On Valentine's Day 2020 Goes Viral! 5 Things To Do If You Are Low On Cash This February 14

break up (Photo Credits: Need Pix)

Valentine's Day 2020 is not even a week away and we were expecting some dating trend to catch up. However, nobody asked for Valentighting! Yes, this is another valentine's trend that is taking over social media and we don't know what to do. So for people who don't know Valentighting, is when people dump their partners, early in the month of February so that they don't have to spend money on Valentine's Day. People cleverly make it a point to break up with their partners that were supposed to go out with on V-day to save bucks. Now, that's one depressing trend that nobody needed. Why 'Whelming' Is the Obnoxious Dating Trend You Must Avoid Before Valentine's Day 2020! Tips to Find a Date Online Before February 14.

However, turns out that this trend caught up last year as well when Metro UK writer Ellen Scott coined the term defining it as, "the heartbreaking act of dumping someone right before Valentine's Day, because you're too tight to get them a gift, write a card, or make any kind of fuss. Get it? Valentine’s Day plus being too much of a tightwad to buy a gift. Valentighting." Well, if you are someone who is too tight on the budget, here are things you can do instead of dumping your partner:

Talk To Your Partner: Nothing resolves issues better than talking about it. It is absolutely okay to stay in on February 14. Moreover, if you talk to your partner and they don't understand you, then you are better off without them. Do not ghost. Conversations make everything better.

Do Fun Things At Home: Low on cash? Just stay in and watch a romantic movie together. You can do anything that makes you happy at home.

Have Sex: Why go out and spend bucks when you can stay at home and have amazing orgasms?

Cook: Prepare dinner at home together instead of spending a bomb on fancy restaurants.

Meet Like-Minded People: If you know people who think just like you, come together and celebrate. Maybe have an anti-valentine's day party or something.

Do anything but don't ghost on your partner just because you don't want to spend on Valentine's Day. Work it out with your partner and see different ways you can have fun on this day.