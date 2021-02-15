Foreplay during sex can make people feel like a waste of time, but do you know that foreplay can make you and your partner enjoy sex even better giving you a much intense orgasm? But for this, you should know how to indulge in a steamy foreplay session. Foreplay is generally considered an important part of sex. It is a way to prepare a person physically and mentally for sexual intercourse. If the foreplay is not properly done with the partner, things may not be exciting enough under the sheets. Foreplay is considered a panacea to overcome many problems if there is a lack of intense orgasm for women or proper erection in men.

What is Foreplay?

Foreplay is a phase of intimacy. The process of foreplay cannot be called sex, but foreplay can provoke both of you to great sex. Seeing the partner's arousal, how to deal with each other, the process of sex initiation can also be quite strong. Foreplay can also be called oral sex. To start foreplay, you can do kissing and cuddling along with touching the partner's delicate limbs. How to process foreplay for the first time can also make the sex initiative step longer. That is, your first sex experience with your partner can be prolonged. During this time, you can also openly talk to each other about their feelings of mind, such as how they feel with your touch, or which organs they are most excited to touch, etc.

Touch and play with earlobes and other erogenous zones

Play with your fingers on the back and lick the body.

Slip your hands through the thighs

Stimulate pubic bone

Rub nipples for best foreplay.

Kissi well

Finger your woman and play with her clitoris

Try out different ways to do oral sex. You can do 69 position if you want!

Dirty talk.

Keep in mind that all the moments you spend with your partner should be completely personal only between you. By keeping the process of sex initiatives your own person, your partner's trust, love and respect towards you can also increase. Which can help you make your relationship even more satisfying and stronger in future.

