Someone has rightly said, 'All progress takes place outside the comfort zone.' For Rick William, this quote proved right as he witnessed a tremendous physical transformation when he got involved in fitness and, later, in finding emotional freedom and peace.

From his teenage days, transformation had been his passion that has changed his life completely, and he became a successful fitness athlete and entrepreneur. In addition, William also helped other people's lives by helping them understand how crucial it is to lead a healthy life.

During his early 20s, Rick William and his team built a fitness app to which more than 200 thousand members subscribed. People could enrol on fitness regimes, workouts, and diets per their body types on this fitness app. It was a big feat for Rick as he achieved this success despite no background in education as he left his school when he was 16.

Rick William’s fitness goals helped him win his life goals as created physical success. Yet, Rick felt that something was missing. He loved fitness but wanted to explore more to achieve deep inner peace. So he started looking out for answers by spending hours doing meditation, studying ancient cultures and working with teachers and mentors. All this changed Rick’s life for the better.

From being a fitness coach and entrepreneur to an emotional freedom coach, Rick William’s journey has been exciting. He shares, " I learned that true success is defined from the inside/out. I learned that following my heart and values is everything, and thus I walked away from a company valued in the seven figures to pursue a path that felt truly aligned with what I care about and stand for in the world. Now I help heart-led CEOs, entrepreneurs, and execs who are wanting to transition into discovering and revealing their unique and authentic purpose so that they can live a deeply connected, fully expressed life."