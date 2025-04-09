Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9: A few professionals believe in only running behind a single vision or goal in their journeys. On the other hand, a few others believe that doing more, being more, and going against the tides will help them become dynamic, capable of acing every skill in their career. Who better than Rohan Shah to serve as an example here? This passionate individual from Bilaspur is not just a renowned name in the world of sports but also the world of entrepreneurship. However, he has turned heads by appearing and walking the Times Fashion Week Jaipur ramp.

The powerlifter and entrepreneur blended tradition with contemporary style at the prestigious fashion event. The much-talked-about event in Jaipur witnessed a moment of grandeur as the multifaceted personality graced the runway in a striking modern ethnic ensemble. Besides making his name prominent in sports and business, he recently made an unforgettable fashion statement, proving that style and strength can go hand in hand. His presence on the runway was a celebration of India’s rich heritage, which effortlessly merged with modern fashion sensibilities.

Rohan Shah graced the ramp wearing a stunning ethnic dhoti and kurta in vibrant hues designed by the acclaimed Archana Kochhar. Feeling honoured to be a part of this remarkable fashion event, the multi-talented personality said, “It’s truly an honour to be a part of the Times Fashion Week and celebrate India’s rich heritage through fashion. Embodying the fusion of tradition and modernity, which are a signature of Archana Kochhar’s designs, I felt inspired to bring her vision on the ramp that fashion is a form of self-expression that transcends boundaries.” With confidence and style, he showed how ethnic wear can be both timeless and trendsetting.

For Rohan, who is also a businessman, TEDx speaker, and humanitarian, the runway was more than just a fashion moment. It was a tribute to India’s cultural heritage. The fashion showcase not only highlighted ethnic wear but also reinforced the idea that men’s fashion can be experimental, stylish and deeply rooted in cultural traditions. Rohan Shah’s appearance at the fashion event exuded his versatility and ability to break barriers across industries.

Rohan Shah (@rohan_shah_athlete), who won the Most Iconic Athlete of the Year (2023-24), took over the ramp and redefined fashion for the contemporary era.

