Royal Green from the house of ADS Spirits, has recently announced the record breaking sale of 10 million cases ( 9 ltrs). This milestone marks a huge success in the history of the home grown brand.

Royal Green was first launched in 2015 by First Generation Entrepreneurs- Maan Family. The brand, since then ruled the liquor industry with an objective of providing a premium quality product at an economic price. Prepared skillfully by a seasoned master blender for the most discerning palate, Royal Green Whisky is a beautiful melange of the best premium Indian grain spirits and imported scotch malts.

The packaging of the bottle is splendid and beautiful and is far superior in mouth finish,

smoothness and after feel. Royal Green was first famous in Delhi and Haryana and now within a short period, the brand has grown PAN India.Royal Green now rules the market in 20 states in India and is exported to other countries also.

The alcohol percentage of Royal Green Whisky is 42.8% V/V, similar to other brands in its category, and is available in 1L, 75cl, 37.5cl, 18cl, and 9cl bottles. Due to the taxation, the price range varies from territory to territory across Indian states and union territories.

It's no hidden fact that during the past couple of years the pandemic caused heavy losses to every industry, including the liquor industry. While many competitors suffered a drop in volume, Royal Green continued the impressive growth and became (Source – Millionaire whisky Brands – 2020 by Drinks International) the Fastest Growing Millionaire Indian Whisky Brand along with the following tags- fourth fastest growing whisky in the World, 26th biggest whisky Brand in the world and 80th Biggest spirits Brand in the World.

Commenting on achieving this milestone – Mr. Virat Maan – CEO – ADS Spirits stated:

“We thank all our consumers, Trade Partners and Team at ADS who made it possible. We

commenced our journey with a passion to create a whisky brand which would be a treat for the consumer’s senses, and that was the genesis of Royal Green. We take utmost care to ensure best of the quality in each and every ingredient that gets into this blend and also ensure last mile delivery of our product through right channels. I feel that passion for quality and ADS team’s passion to excel in all aspects has made this milestone achievement possible”

To celebrate this huge milestone, Royal Green announced a celebratory campaign with a special commemorative pack bundled with exciting consumer rewards.

The pandemic created havoc, especially when the second wave hit. All industries suffered immensely, including the liquor industry. During this difficult time, Royal Green kept up their sales and recorded profits. It would be interesting to see how the liquor industry will behave post the pandemic.