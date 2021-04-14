Nicolas Saint-Jacques is a Canadian Serial Entrepreneur and Angel Investor.

Born in Quebec, Canada from a french canadian family Nicolas had big ambitions at a young age, but couldn’t seem to find what he really wanted for a long time.

Growing up with very bad grades at school, Nicolas thought this would affect his career and life negatively. But deep down he always knew he had something special. In his Teens Nicolas started to try and find the right mentors, and a few years after looking he finally got introduced to the first opportunity that changed his life forever. He got introduced to Network Marketing.

Nick constantly says: ”Network Marketing didn’t make me a lot of money, but it introduced me to personal development, which changed my life forever.”

A couple of years after leaving Network Marketing, Nicolas found out what he really wanted to master:Business but mostly trading & investing. So he kept on learning everyday. And it finally paid off. Today after helping countless people make money investing, Nicolas keeps on helping and serving others. Nick often says: ”Service to many leads to greatness.”

What inspired you to become successful?

At an early age I saw my dad having a lot of success in his field, and it inspired me to do the same. Every few months my dad was buying a new luxury car, he was traveling a lot with my mother, and seeing him chase his dreams and passions just inspired me.

Although my dad is not where I want to be in life, I think there’s always things to be learned from everyone and everything.

And I always wanted to make a lot of money because I knew it brings options and freedom.

I was able to travel a lot as a kid because my dad has a lot of money and a lot of people have a misconception about the positive impact money can have on your life. People used to say: ”Money doesn’t make you happy”.

But recent studies by american ivy league colleges prove otherwise. Bloomberg posted the reviewed studies and it showed the more money people were making, the happier they generally were.

What challenges have you faced as a young Entrepreneur?

A lot of unsuccessful years.

A lot of failures.

I lost a lot of money many times.

I had to remove and dismiss people from my life that were close to me because they were keeping me from growing and progressing.

“Sometimes it’s the people closest to you that prevent you from becoming your best self.”

What have you been able to achieve during your entrepreneurial journey?

At only 21 years old I’ve been able to profit over 30,000,000$ trading cryptocurrencies.

I have a crypto portfolio where I hold over 4,700,000$ in cryptocurrencies.

I’ve been able to impact and inspire a lot of people.

I created many millionaires by teaching them my secrets to massive wealth.

I’ve been featured in multiple media outlets:Thrive,Disrupt and more…

Complete financial freedom.

But what makes me the happiest is that I'm constantly becoming my best self. Not only financially, but in my relationships, with my health, with my happiness. I think happiness is found in progress. Daily progression leads to happiness

If someone would want to emulate your career, what would you suggest are the most important things to do?

Work on yourself first, the money will follow and your dreams too.If you have toxic traits, get rid of them.

Have self-awareness. You gotta know what’s keeping you from reaching your next level. Is it your ego? Get rid of it.

Is it your negativity? Limit it. Is it your beliefs? Change them. If you don’t fix your life outside of the financial part, it will impact your money in a bad way.

You have to work on your health, your happiness, your relationships, your wealth every single day. The truth is, improvement is a never ending process.

Jordan Peterson said:”I don’t tell people , “You’re okay the way that you are.” That’s not the right story. The right story is:”You’re way less than you should be.”