Creating a fashion statement is not just about following the trends. While everyone is trying to chase a trending lifestyle incorporating all the social world styles, only a few can pull it off. That too with ease. One such individual is Sejal Jain. a physiotherapist and content creator by profession, Sejal has also conquered the world of fashion. As a lifestyle blogger, she has become a reknowned name in the industry, with a huge fan following and popularity. Her fashion is both about style and comfort.

She marked her social media journey back in 2014 as a blogger. Sharing several DIYs, ideas, personal fashion tips, and tricks, she was determined to offer the quality content to her followers. Her ideas are both affordable and accessible for everyone to follow. Her splendid taste and fashion skills introduced her to the world of social media influencing, and since then she has been acing that front. She reached over 315K+ followers together on Instagram and Facebook owing to her amazing creativity and innovation in styling. Further, Sejal is inspiring more and more individuals and helping them develop their sense of fashion and styling. She continues making earnest efforts towards reaching out to people and give them a trendy yet comfortable insight on fashion and lifestyle.

As an individual, Sejal holds that golden aura and charm which enables her to pull off every fashion look. Be it high end designer clothes to casual, affordable ones, Sejal can conquer it all! Her style reflects how she is as a person, and how her vibe is both aesthetically feminine and warm but also energetic and vibrant. No wonder she has been approached by various Indian as well as international labels and brands. Naming a few, she has collaborated with brands like Lakme, Amazon, Moha, Loreal, Liva, Tresemme, Samsung, Big Bazar, Charles & Keith, Sunsilk, Vaseline, Myntra, Flipkart, Ponds, Versace Versus, Renault, Tata Motors, Boroplus, Vicco, and many other top-notch names in the business world. Moreover, Sejal also became the face of India’s first premium cruise liner. She has also worked with many tourism boards and brands all around India as well as in countries like Italy and Sri Lanka.

As a content creator, Sejal aspires to promote ethical and sustainable fashion among the people. She doesn’t want fashion to be a high-level dream. She aims to make it accessible to every individual by making it more affordable and convenient as per personal preferences. She teaches her audience how to upcycle, recycle and reuse their wardrobes through a variety of DIY outfits and accessories. Engaging with many similar labels, she is trying to promote a balanced and ecologically conscious lifestyle. Reflecting on some of her big achievements, Sejal won the Excellence Award in Creative Content Creation for Stellar Content. She was also featured in top-grade fashion magazines like Vogue, Femina and also in various national and regional newspapers . Other than that, she has been a part of several brand campaigns and is successfully pillaring the idea of conscious fashion.

Sejal’s journey surely portrays an individual with immense dedication and perseverance. With her consistent hard work and inspiring vision, she has beautifully influenced the lives of several individuals. Her actions and work ethics have paved the way for many new-age influencers who are trying to make a difference in the world.