Hollywood’s celebrity legal news expert, Sharen H. Ghatan aka “THE FIXER” is the celebrity attorney who’s breaking ground in the male dominated fields of personal injury and criminal defense. Sharen H. Ghatan is the founding attorney and CEO of California Legal Counsel, APLC., a top-ranked Southern California boutique law firm that has been successfully handling both Criminal Defense and Personal Injury matters for over 20 years. Attorney Ghatan is also recognized as a judge pro-tem in Los Angeles County. She has established strong professional relationships with prosecutors, judges, insurance companies and opposing counsel in Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, and San Bernardino Counties.

Attorney Ghatan and her team have prevailed in obtaining thousands of criminal dismissals, as well as successfully obtaining millions in settlements for her injured clients over the past few decades. Attorney Ghatan has been consistently honored with numerous legal accolades and awards, along with achieving Super Lawyer status, which ranks her in the top 2.5% of attorneys in California, year after year.

Ms. Ghatan is a highly sought Legal Analyst in television, radio, newspaper and social media news outlets. She has been a “go to” legal guide for many high-profile cases in Hollywood, such as the Brittany Spears conservatorship, Real Housewives Jen Shah‘s criminal matter and Glee‘s Naya Rivera wrongful death action.

Her sharp wit and comedic genius have helped her obtain countless victories; whether that be criminal case dismissals or huge monetary settlements for her injured clients. Her keen insight is always in demand, as she is the head moderator and speaker in numerous attorney conferences and women's legal forums in Los Angeles. She honors her obligations to clients by never giving up and never giving in to difficult opposing parties. Not only does Sharen fiercely fight for her clients’ rights, but she truly cares about their mental well-being.

Over the past 20 years, she has won countless “Client Choice” Awards, as well as being selected as one of the Top Women Attorneys in Southern California by Los Angeles Magazine. Most recently, she was chosen as “Who’s Who, The Attorney To Know” by famed influencer Perez Hilton. Ms. Ghatan has been interviewed on CBS This Morning with Gayle King, ABC, NBC, TMZ, Bravo, E!, CNN, and The Megan Pormer Show on FOX and many other news networks, press & social media outlets local, national and international. She’s appeared in Vogue, London’s Daily Mail, US News and the Los Angeles Daily Journal.