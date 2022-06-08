The popular film actor who contributed immensely to a plethora of Ft. Bollywood films and a recipient of several screen awards-Sanjay Dutt has been in the news of late. While he incessantly remained in the headlines for his fantabulous acting skills right from his debut or startup, the acclaimed actor has been heard extolling the country-Tanzania. It is said that Sanjay Dutt is in love with the aesthetics of the country and its bountiful locations.

The veteran, while sharing his love and support for Tanzania also stated that "A friend of mine recommended me to visit the place once. After that, you will become a die-hard fan of the country. Flabbergasting, this is what happened. I am in love with the country and won't hesitate to term it my second home. I am also proud to state that Tanzania is at the top of my list when it comes to describing the best place in the world. Additionally, would request my fans and people from all over the world to visit once and invest in this stupendous country".

Recently, Shahista Moez Alidina, also known by the moniker Shaykaa, was seen with Sanjay Dutt during his visit to the country. For the user's enlightenment; she is the only Indian-current actress in Tanzania. Her photo with Sanjay Dutt made a buzz on the internet. It is believed that both are looking forward to blending Bollywood and Tanzania for their ineffable spots to brace each other and to launch upcoming projects or serials. But only time will tell the exact purpose of the meeting!

The elite performer also shared clicks with other members of Art, Culture, and Sports in Tanzania. It seems as if something big is just on the cards. We are eagerly anticipating that moment.