Flower, flower, everywhere! Onam 2020 is here, and it is time to adore your house with beautiful flower rangolis and patterns. The harvest festival of Onam is that time of the year, when families get together, decorate their house, and each corner with lights, flowers and colours. Onam is one of the biggest festivals celebrated in our country, especially in Kerala. This festival celebrates the homecoming of Emperor Mahabali. Onam pookalam, also called flower rangoli, is one of the famous activities for the day. In this article, we bring you DIY videos and easy rangoli drawing ideas that will help you to create beautiful rangoli designs and pookalam patterns to celebrate the harvest festival in India.

Rangoli and pookalam hold traditional significance in our country. No festival is ever completed without a colour decoration on the floor, being the centre of attraction. Each of the designs speaks to the culture and various traditions, defining the country and the emotions of people. Pookalam is one such creative art, made during the festival of Onam. Various colourful fresh flowers are used to create beautiful pookalam designs that adore your house. The basic shape remains the circle, with different patterns crafted within it. Let us check out some of the easiest and quickest pookalam designs and patterns that you can try at home to adore and celebrate Onam 2020.

Watch Video: Easy Pookalam Design for Onam 2020

Watch Video: Onam 2020 Pookalam

Watch Video: Simple Pookalam Design for Onam

We hope that the above videos will be useful to you. Simple flowers like marigold, rose and lotus with lots of other flowers are used to create a beautiful and attractive pookalam designs. These designs are a great way to show off your rangoli making skills. So, what are you waiting for? Celebrate Onam 2020, by making beautiful flower rangoli at your home.

