Happy Onam 2020! Onam is celebrated with great pomp in the state of Kerala in South India. The festival of Onam is celebrated for 13 days. The importance of Onam means a lot to the people of Kerala. The first day of Onam is called Uthadram. On the day of Uthadram, the house is cleaned by cleaning the house. Onam this year from 22 August 2020 to 2 September 2020. What is Onam without the grand Onam Sadhya and beautiful Pookalams? For those who do not what Pookalams are, they are majorly rangolis, except without the colours. Instead of powdered colours, beautiful and fresh flowers are used. You might want to check easy rangoli designs for Onam 2020 in videos. Pookalam rangoli patterns are extremely quick and easy to make. They don't just beautify the house but also keep the house smelling sweet.

Sky is the limit when it comes to coming up with amazing pookalam designs but if you want to make these beautiful floral arrangements at home we have some creative designs for you. From simple Onam Pookalam designs in under 5-minutes or to the intricate Onapookkalams that take hours, we have your back with all kinds of designs. Check out some amazing Onam Pookalam tutorial videos ranging from Onapookalam designs for beginners to intricate Onam Pookalam drawings. Easy Pookalam Designs for Onam: Simple Floral Rangoli Designs & Patterns to Decorate Home on Thiru Onam (View Images and Videos).

But before that, if you haven't yet wishes Happy Onam 2020 to your loved ones we also have a collection of messages in Malayalam, wishes and HD images, Happy Onam wishes in Malayalam, messages and HD images that are perfect for sending along with WhatsApp stickers, Facebook greetings and GIFs.

Elaborate Pookalam

Easy Pookalam Design

Beautiful

Kerala Style

Watch Video: Latest Pookalam Ideas for Onam

Well, let's not dampen the festive spirits because of COVID-19 pandemic. Check out this collection of Happy Onam messages, images, greetings, GIFs, wallpapers and WhatsApp stickers as well. All of these are for free download which you can share via WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram or any other mediums. Onam 2020 Wishes and HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Happy Onam Telegram Messages, Facebook Greetings and GIFs to Celebrate the Harvest Festival. Just like every festival has been affected in some way due to the fear of COVID-19 you can keep the festive spirits high by virtual celebrations.

