Stow Kelly is a 21-year-old American photographer, influencer, creative director originally from Nassau. He is currently represented by Celestine Agency. He has been doing photoshoots for 5 years running around the urban Charlotte streets when he and his business partner and viral rising tik tok star @Styledbyjules started collaborating on shoots while they pursued their education at UNCW. He captures the youth upcoming stars/influencers in streetwear/high fashion and is heavily involved in the underground scene in North Carolina and LA. He is multi-published to digital magazines, Held galleries, shot concerts and events in the art district of Charlotte, North Carolina. Stand-out collabs include Julia Lester from High School Musical The Series, Ellie Zeiler, Lauren Kettering, QCP, Jeane Marie, Bukunmi Grace, etc. He currently goes to FIT in Manhattan where he is pursuing his photography degree.

How did you begin your journey as a creative?

I began when I came from the Bahamas and started going to school in North Carolina when I was 16 my friends had cooler clothes than me and I had hand-me-downs so I would always be the picture guy.

What are some tips you can give to aspiring creatives?

Consistency Is key! Remove everything from your life that doesn't fulfill you and focus on the things that make you wanna get outta bed.

What is your favorite camera?

My favorite camera has to be my 3ds camera. It's so fun and wholesome and very MySpace era. I love older digital cameras it reminds me of what my generation grew up with

What is your goal this year and long term?

Goal this year is to get a consistent stable income, finish project boy band, verified on instagram. My long-term goal is to move to Italy and be a movie executive or producer