Those who are happiest are those who do the most for others. The Ryan O'neal Foundation Inc. is a non-profit organization that is working for the prosperity of people. The organization focuses exclusively on individuals who were convicted or accused of crimes. They are dedicated to identifying, investigating, and litigating credible innocence claims of wrongfully convicted young people and preventing future wrongful convictions to bring peace, love, and hope to the people of life.

The Ryan O'neal Foundation Inc is about a kid who was railroaded due to bias and police misconduct in Oconee County. He was mistreated by police and he was forced to stand before the jury wearing an electronic execution shock device. He was imprisoned for a crime that he didn’t commit.

Through its intertwined research, scholarship, teaching, and advocacy, the Ryan O'neal Foundation has developed expertise in the problem of false confessions, police interrogation practices, false accusations, and constitutional doctrine governing the interrogation room.

“Right is right, even if everyone is against it, and wrong is wrong, even if everyone is with it.” The main aim of the organization is to work for the innocent people who are fighting for justice. They are made of people from the past, present, and future who are working for the prosperity of people. They are working very closely with people to provide justice. They want your support to help to fight for Ryan and many others, who can’t fight for themselves. More than half of wrongful convictions can be traced to witnesses who lied in court or made false accusations.

The primary stated goals of the Ryan O'neal Foundation Inc. with your support is to help provide funding for Legal Services, basic necessity, food, transportation, help with down payment to secure affordable housing, assistant with education and development of workforce skills, music promotions, mindfulness workshop and several other things that can bring prosperity and help them to be a part of the mainstream.

Their area of focus offers the opportunity to dramatically improve the quality of life of people. The organization incorporates and promotes musical gifts and talents since Ryan loves music. They allow youth and others with talents to build their portfolio requesting to have their music become part of the documentary series soundtracks. So if you got a good song or jingle for the ride on the foundation, submit it and they will be glad to listen to it.

Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. They also want to support excessive punishment, mass incarceration, and various other projects to economic injustice and to protect basic human rights for people. Their mission at The Ryan O'neal Foundation Inc is to serve the community. To get involved or to contact The Ryan O'neal Foundation Inc, they can visit ryanonealfoundation.com, the organization's website.

