National Legal Services Day 2023 will be celebrated on November 9. This annual commemoration is an important observance in India and celebrates the passing of the Legal Services Authorities Act on November 9, 1995. Access to legal aid continues to be expensive and difficult to understand for most Indians. National Legal Services Day aims to change this by educating people on their legal rights, the services they can access, etc. As we prepare to celebrate National Legal Services Day 2023, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate National Legal Services Day, National Legal Services Day 2023 theme and more.

When is National Legal Services Day?

National Legal Services Day is celebrated in India every year on November 9. The celebrations focus on educating people on the legal rights that each and every one of us is born with. The celebration marks the anniversary of the day the Legal Services Authorities Act was passed. It is interesting to note that while the Legal Services Authorities Act was enacted by the Parliament in 1987, the act only came into force on November 9, 1995.

Significance of National Legal Services Day

The celebration of National Legal Services Day is focused on helping people understand their legal rights. The passing of the Legal Services Authorities Act was an effort to establish a nationwide uniform network for providing free and competent legal services to the weaker sections of society on the basis of equal opportunity. And the celebration of National Legal Services Day helps propel this cause further.

Every year, the celebration of National Legal Services Day revolves around a dedicated theme that helps celebrate this observance with a uniform message. The National Legal Services Day 2023 Theme is Access to Justice for All: Empowering the Marginalized through Legal Awareness.

