The 21st-century digital media space is home to a countless number of bloggers and influencers. Many have made it a full-time profession. It is no wonder, given the tremendous influence social media has on our daily lives. Yet, influencing is a competitive business. In order to be successful, an influencer must bring value to the digital space. Influencers with genuine recommendations and authentic content are those who thrive, like Stacey Freeman, Ph.D.. A Wisconsin girl, currently residing in Los Angeles, Freeman is a full-time university educator and lifestyle blogger behind Posh In Progress (poshinprogress.com).

Although there is an abundance of bloggers, what sets Freeman apart is her ability to weave in her educational background and professional experiences into her posts in a relatable way. As a university administrator, Freeman specializes in curating university outreach and education programs. She currently directs a research institute centered on kindness research, while also running poshinprogress.com, and being a full-time mom to two elementary-aged children.

Freeman started poshinprogress.com in 2013 as a creative outlet. After becoming a new mom, she created her blog as a way to celebrate her individuality amidst all the craziness of motherhood. Having had substantial support from co-founder, Jade Freeman, who is the mastermind behind the website operations, graphic design and the majority of the photography, Freeman began her journey as a blogger. Sharing her practical experiences as a busy working mom, her blog soon gained attention for her practical and chic approach to living a more stylish life.

Poshinprogress.com, within a period of eight years, has reached tremendous heights, allowing Freeman to collaborate with hundreds of brands and influencers alike. Since then, she has not only leveraged her platform to help her clients scale their businesses, but also expanded her reach as well. Her organic, creative, and most importantly, authentic posts are designed around sharing tips, tricks, and how-tos for creating a posh life.

Freeman’s practical approach to all things fashion, travel, parenting, and food is what makes her content so relatable. Importantly, her professional background gives her the educational expertise to teach her audience useful approaches to elevate their lives. Her vivid interests are clearly reflected in her posts from her obsessive handbag and shoe collection to her extensive travel and varied food interests. For her, the best part about being a blogger is that she gets the opportunity to connect with a diverse range of people, exchange ideas, and educate people.

Beyond continuing to grow her blog and social media business, Freeman is considering new ways to expand her entrepreneurial efforts in the product development space. She will also continue to impact the world through her professional endeavors to promote kindness research. Anyone can reach out to Freeman on Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, and Twitter via @poshinprogress or visit poshinprogress.com, her official website.

As the digital climate continues to evolve it is clear that it will require initiative and hard work from those who wish to stay on top. One thing is for sure, however the space changes, it is certain that Stacey Freeman will be there, leading the charge.