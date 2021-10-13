Inc. magazine has placed San Antonio-based TML on its annual Inc. 5000 list, an exclusive ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.

“We are incredibly humbled to be recognized in this select group of companies across the country,” said Alex Gutierrez, Army Veteran and Co-Founder of TML. "This award is really about the trust our clients have put in us and the kind of work our team continues to deliver.”

With a national footprint, primarily in the healthcare and retail industries, TML's employees attribute the company's success to the commitment of serving as a trusted growth partner at all times.

“This award just adds fuel to the fire burning inside our company to do bigger, more effective work with our amazing roster of clients,” said Carlos Gracida, Co-Founder of TML. “Through thick and thin, we’ve stayed true to our values and who we are: selfless, responsible, transparent, and ready to serve. These principles are the backbone of our company.”

Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, TML is one of the leading marketing companies in the rapidly-growing city. TML focuses on providing end-to-end growth solutions for organizations in different industries, including retail, medical, and service.

“I feel truly blessed to be part of this amazing journey full of rewards and challenges,” continued Alex. “I get the opportunity to work and lead very talented people, watching their skills grow every single day, right before my eyes. Along the way, we have been very lucky to build strong relationships with clients, many of whom have become close friends and mentors.”

About TML

Founded in Eagle Pass, Texas by an Army Veteran and a Harvard student, TML is an

award-winning, full-service marketing company. TML builds strong relationships with clients by serving as a trusted advisor and providing end-to-end growth solutions. Operating throughout North America, the company's focus on quality, flexibility and transparency has been foundational to its growth. TML’s Headquarters are located at the historic Pearl in San Antonio, TX.