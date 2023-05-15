Are you ready for a Teen Patti battle? Then look no further. This is a hugely popular card game throughout the Indian subcontinent.

Also referred to as Indian Poker, 3 Patti and Flash, it's a game that is essential for any casino to offer if they want to appeal to the Indian gambling community en masse.

Also referred to as Indian Poker, 3 Patti and Flash, it's a game that is essential for any casino to offer if they want to appeal to the Indian gambling community en masse.

The Top 10 Online Casino Sites For Teen Patti

1. Casino Days - ₹100.000 Cash Bonus

Casino Days is a hugely popular casino in India - for many reasons, but partly because of its Teen Patti game selection. The casino was founded in 2020 by White Star B.V. and is licensed and regulated by Curacao.

But let's get to the nitty gritty. The casino offers two excellent Teen Patti real money games - including Live Teen Patti and Bet on Teen Patti, both provided by Ezugi. On both games, you can enjoy excellent features such as unlimited players, dealer tipping, side bets and more.

What's more, both Teen Patti games can be easily played in your browser, so you can enjoy them on the go.

2. Pure Win Casino - ₹90,000 Welcome Bonus

Pure Win is an excellent Indian online casino that offers a superb experience for Indian players, especially those that enjoy playing Teen Patti.

In total, there are more than 2,000 different games on offer for all different tastes, including a whole section dedicated to Teen Patti, which includes more than 10 different titles.

But that's not all, there are also Andar Bahar games, roulette, blackjack, baccarat, game show games, slots, jackpot games and even scratch cards.

The casino accepts a variety of banking options - and you can even play in Rupees with methods such as AstroPay, NetBanking, PhonePe, Paytm and RuPay.

Fancy playing Teen Patti on the go? You can enjoy the state-of-the-art casino app, which has been designed perfectly for both iOS and Android devices

3. Betway - 100% First Deposit Bonus

Looking for some Betway action? Then you won't be disappointed. This is one of the top online betting apps in India and as well as offering excellent sports markets, you can also enjoy numerous casino games - including Teen Patti.

Famed for offering lots of quality bonuses, you can use your extra money to enjoy Teen Patti, which is available in the live casino, 24/7.

4. 10Cric - Up to ₹70,000 Casino Bonus

Then we have 10 Cric, a predominantly cricket betting site that is perfect for Teen Patti players as it is a site that is tailored to the Indian gaming market

To get started, you can claim a variety of quality bonuses that you can use on the selection of different Teen Patti games, including live titles provided by Evolution Gaming and Ezugi.

However, there are all sorts of other games to try out if you fancy a change 0 an extensive selection of slot games, poker games, card games and table games as well as more than 100 jackpot games.

Moreover, you can enjoy all of these games on a dedicated mobile app that works perfectly on both iOS and mobile devices.

5. Bitcasino.io - 20% Cashback up to 10 000 USDT

If you prefer to play Teen Patti with crypto, then head over to Bitcasino.io. As well as offering Indian players the chance to bet with crypto and claim lots of bonuses, you can also enjoy a vast selection of excellent games.

In total, there are 45 table games, provided by some of the best providers in the business. Of course, we have a selection of Teen Patti options to choose from, but there are other options including Dragon Tiger, Andar Bahar, High Hand Hold'em Poker, Blackjack, Roulette and more.

You can enjoy Teen Patti and all of these top casino games on a fully optimised mobile site.

A huge benefit when playing at Bitcasino.io is that players can see the live RTP (Return to Player) for all games, meaning that you can choose to only play Teen Patti games that are paying out more than 100% of the wagers.

6. Stake.com - Best Crypto Casino

Stake.com casino offers various Teen Patti options for players to enjoy. These games include classic Teen Patti, as well as variations such as 3 Patti, 6 Patti, and more. It also offers a selection of live dealer Teen Patti options.

You can find different Teen Patti betting options and table limits to suit your preferences and budget - the variety of titles at Stake.com ensures that players of all levels of experience and skill can find a game that they enjoy and feel comfortable playing.

What's more, you can also enjoy these Teen Patti games on a user-friendly interface that supports a range of payment methods for deposits and withdrawals.

7. 1XBet Casino - 100% Bonus up to ₹20,000

1xBet Casino has been a player in the Indian casino market since 2017. During this time they have built up a massive catalogue of games – Andar Bahar, Baccarat, Roulette and several Indian-themed slots and, of course, Teen Patti. You can deposit in Rupees using a number of popular payment methods.

Everyone’s favourite Indian card game is perfectly brought to life in the live casino section of the 1xBet casino. You can play Teen Patti live casino game, from provider Super Spades, which replicates exactly what you would experience playing the game in an actual casino.

But here, you have the convenience of playing Teen Patti from the comfort of your own home or even if you’re out on the town on a perfectly optimised mobile site.

8. Casumo - World’s first Casino Adventure

Established back in 2012, Casumo is a hugely popular casino all over the world including India. So good is it, in fact, that it has won numerous awards, including the Industry Community Awards 2020’s Best Online Operator.

It offers 2 Teen Patti games in the live casino section, both provided by Ezugi. Both Teen Patti games are streamed in HD video quality, allowing you to interact with friends, the dealer and other players using the live chat feature.

You can enjoy the Teen Patti game and all the other top games, such as Andar Bahar and Roulette on both desktop and mobile.

9. Rabona - New Teen Patti Casino!

Rabona is an online casino that offers thousands of games, licensed by Antillephone N.V. When you claim the super generous welcome bonus, you can use it to scour through the cast selection of games including Blackjack, Baccarat, Poker, and Roulette.

Of course, there's Teen Patti as well, along with Andar Bahar. Other local Indian games you can try out include Namaste Roulette and Indian Roulette.

10. 4Rabet - Casino Site for Indian Players

4Rabet caters to players all over the world, including India. It first debuted in 2018 and has grown in popularity ever since.

Not only is it great for Teen Patti, but for all players. If you want to try out table games, you’ll find games such as baccarat, blackjack, roulette and more. However, there are all sorts of other games, including dice-based titles, casino hold’em and table poker.

And, of course, we have those Indian favourites such as Teen Patti, Andar Bahar and Sic Bo.

About Teen Patti

When you choose your perfect casino - the Teen Patti card game begins...

Teen Patti is a popular card game in India and throughout the Indian subcontinent. It is played with between 3 to 6 players with a deck of 52 cards.

Teen Patti rules are very similar to 3 card brag and it is related to 3-card poker, with extremely simple gameplay that is easy to pick up. So - let's take a look at how the game works, how it plays and the most common Teen Patti terms.

The Most Common Teen Patti Terms

Here are the most common Teen Patti game terms:

Boot:

The Boot is simply the ante or the entry fee - the minimum amount a player contributes to the Teen Patti board before the game begins and the dealer deals.

Post:

This is the entry fee you need to pay to play to join the game when all players have deposited the boot amount

Blind Player:

Playing Blind means that a player places a bet without seeing their cards. Blind players can only bet twice the blind bet.

Seen Player:

These are players that bet after they have seen their cards. They have to bet a minimum of twice the stake amount of the blind, up to a maximum of four times the blind bet.

Stake Amount:

This is the bet amount that the blind player makes for the next player.

Call:

When the player matches the bet amount of the previous player.

Raise:

When the player increases the bet amount of the player before them.

Sideshow:

This is a seen player requesting to compare their cards with the player sitting to his right. For this, the player will need to bet equal or twice the current stake.

Compromise

The player to the right can choose to accept or reject the request as they want. If the player accepts, then the player that has the lower hand will fold - this is called a compromise.

Show

Also called the Showdown, this is when all but two players are left. The remaining players both show their hands and whoever has the best hand wins.

Fixed Limit

When the maximum betting amount is the same as the last stake amount.

Spread Limit

Players can raise the stakes to any limit as long as it is within a certain range. If the spread limit is INR 800, it can be called and raised to INR 800.

No Limit

Players can call or raise the bet to whatever amount they like as there is no maximum limit.

Pot Limit

Players can call or raise their bets until the pot limit has been reached, and then there will be an automatic showdown.

How to Play Teen Patti Card Game?

Let's look at how to play Teen Patti now you know the main terms...

The Teen Patti game begins with all players putting the Boot amount into the centre of the private table.

The dealer will then deal each player three cards in a clockwise direction - and the game and betting rounds will also be played in this direction.

Every player will then make a bet - they can either play blind, raise or call depending on whether or not they have seen their cards.

Players can raise by betting more than the player before them or they can call by matching the stake amount of the previous player. If they have a bad hand, then they can fold.

The betting rounds and the game continues until there are only two players left or until the pit limit has been reached. All remaining players show their hands and the player with the higher % ranking hand wins.

The Teen Patti game winner is revealed.

Teen Patti Game Rules

Before you play Teen Patti, you need to understand the online game rules.

The minimum stake amount that is decided before the game begins will determine the minimum bet. After every player has received their three face-down cards, they can be played as a Seen Player or a Blind Player. The show will only occur when two players remain or the pot money limit has been reached in a pot limit game. In terms of card ranking, Ace is the highest-ranking card and counts as both high and low. Your goal is to put together the best 3 card hand as per the rankings. If the player who requests a sideshow has the same hand as the player they compare their hand with, they must fold.

Teen Patti Game Hand Rankings

So, what about the Teen Patti hand rankings? We know that the higher-ranking hand wins, but what hands are the best? Here are the hand standings from highest hand down to lowest.

Trail - Three of a Kind

This is the highest-ranking hand in the game - you need three cards of the same rank - i.e. three aces.

Example: A A A is the strongest and highest rank hand you can have.

Pure Sequence

Pure sequence, referred to in poker as a straight flush, is when you get three consecutive cards of the same suit.

Example: A, K, Q or K, Q, J of the same suit is the highest sequence

Sequence

Known in poker as a straight, this is a hand of three consecutive cards but they don't have to be the same suit.

Example: A, K, Q of different suits is the highest ranking sequence, whereas 2, 3 and 4 is the lowest ranking sequence.

Colour

In poker, this is known as a flush. The cards simply need to be of the same suit in no particular number order

Example: A, Q, J of the same suit

Pair

This is when two cards out of the three cards make up a pair of the same rank and if the third card is high, this will help if both the players have the same pair.

Example: A, A, K of any suit

Highest Card

This is the lowest ranking of all Teen Patti and is only counted if the player can't make up any of the above-mentioned rankings of hands first.

So, hopefully, you know everything about how to play the Teen Patti game, the Teen Patti rules and the best places to play it.

Conclusion

Teen Patti and Andar Bahar is one of Indias two most popular casino games. There are many online casinos sites offering real money gambling for Andar Bahar and Teen Patti. All the casinos we recommended are 100% safe and trustworthy. For those looking for other online casino recommendations in for example Japan, we recommend visiting 6takarakuji.com or Japan-101.com.

FAQ

Q: What is Teen Patti?

A: Teen Patti is a popular card game in India, also known as "Indian Poker" or "Flush." It is played with a standard deck of 52 cards and involves betting and bluffing to create the best three-card hand.

Q: How do I play Teen Patti?

A: To play Teen Patti, each player receives three cards face-down. The objective is to have the best hand or convince other players that your hand is the strongest. The game progresses with players placing bets in turns, and the winner is determined by comparing the strength of the hands at the end of the betting rounds.

Q: What are the hand rankings in Teen Patti?

A: In Teen Patti, the hand rankings are similar to traditional poker but with a few differences. The highest-ranking hand is a trail (three cards of the same rank), followed by a pure sequence (consecutive cards of the same suit), sequence (consecutive cards of different suits), color (three cards of the same suit), and pair (two cards of the same rank). The lowest-ranking hand is a high card (no matching cards).

Q: Can I play Teen Patti online?

A: Yes, Teen Patti is available to play online on various platforms and casino websites. You can enjoy the game virtually with players from around the world, offering both free-to-play and real-money options. Ensure you choose a reputable and licensed online casino to ensure a fair and secure gaming experience.

Q: Is Teen Patti legal in India?

A: The legality of Teen Patti and other card games in India depends on the specific laws of each state. While some states consider it a game of skill and permit it, others classify it as a form of gambling and restrict or prohibit it. It's important to understand and abide by the laws of your jurisdiction before participating in Teen Patti for real money.