Locks are the first frontier for protecting our home, but we always pay little attention to them when everything works well. We may not be aware of the worrying signs and potential risks with our daily operations of the locks. That’s why we summarize the top 5 mistakes we are making to help you avoid the future breakdowns.

False installation

It may look easy to install a deadbolt lock on your bedroom, but you might consider a more advanced lock for your entry door to add extra security to your home. However, high-security locks or even smart locks require more expertise or experience to ensure the proper installation to achieve the utmost performance in the long run. Sometimes, you can try to install a high-security lock by yourself in the first place, but you might neglect details or functions to ensure the ultimate safety. It is always recommended to use a professional locksmith to work with your entry door locks.

Forced entry

If you have been using your lock for a long time, you may find it less smooth to operate. Most of us will not try to maintain it unless it breaks down one day. So when you are having a hard time inserting your keys or turning it around, don’t force it and keep using your normal strength. If you find it more and more difficult to insert the key, you need to look into it before it completely stops working. .

Fix a jammed lock by yourself

Locks can be jammed for a couple of reasons, and only a professional locksmith can diagnose the accurate problem. It can be blocked by build-up dirt, rust or ice inside, and you can never fix it without proper tools and materials. What makes the situation more complicated is that you might find a broken key inside. You can push the broken key further inside the lock with wrong tools, which makes it even harder to extract.

Use water based lubricant

Like we mentioned above, you have to prepare professional tools like key extractor, sandscaper and lubricant to work with a broken lock. Even if you have some kinds of lubricant at home, you might not be able to apply it to your jammed lock. You need to use graphite based lubricant instead of water based lubricant to avoid possible tear and erosion inside of the lock.

Ignore break-in signs

If you find strange scratches around the lock or broken parts inside your lock, it might not ring your alarm instantly. Most of the time, you probably want to fix it by yourself, but the more pressing issue is the safety concern instead of the malfunction. It is always better to have a Locksmith to inspect the severity of the problem and offer professional advice on home security.

Locks play an important role in protecting us, so we need to protect it well by avoiding the common mistakes.