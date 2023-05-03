Buddha Purnima, also known as Vesak, Buddha Day, or Buddha Jayanti, is celebrated every year to mark the birth anniversary of Siddhartha Gautama or Gautam Buddha. The day is celebrated in most of East Asia and South Asia. According to history, Gautama Buddha was born in c. 563–483 BCE in Lumbini, Nepal. The date of Buddha Purnima depends on the Asian lunisolar calendar, which usually falls on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Vaisakha and usually falls in April or May. This year, Buddha Purnima 2023 will be celebrated on Friday, May 5. On this auspicious day, followers of Buddhism from across the world offer prayers to Lord Buddha by performing puja and visiting holy shrines. As we prepare to celebrate Buddha Purnima 2023, here’s all you need to know about the Buddha Purnima 2023 date, tithi timings, and the significance of the auspicious day. May 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals and Events.

Buddha Purnima 2023 Date

Buddha Purnima 2023 will be celebrated on Friday, May 5, 2023.

Buddha Purnima 2023 Tithi Timings

The Buddha Purnima Tithi will begin at 11:44 PM on May 04, 2023, and will end at 11:03 PM on May 05, 2023.

Buddha Purnima Significance

Buddha Purnima is an important occasion for people of the Buddhist community as the day marks the birth anniversary of their guru- Siddhartha Gautama, a spiritual teacher on whose teachings Buddhism was founded. It is believed that Gautama Buddha obtained enlightenment on this day. In North India, Buddha is considered as the 9th incarnation and Lord Krishna as the 8th incarnation of Lord Vishnu. However, Buddha is never considered as an Avatar of Vishnu in South Indian belief.

As per historical records, it is said that Buddha spent seven weeks in the shade of a Bodhi tree until he reached enlightenment or Nirvana. In South and Southeast Asia, the Buddha's birth is celebrated as part of Vesak, a festival that also celebrates the Buddha's enlightenment (on the day of the full moon) and death. In East Asia, Vietnam and the Philippines, the awakening and death of the Buddha are observed as separate holidays.

