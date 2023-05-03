To honour the birth of Siddhartha Gautama, also known as Gautam Buddha, who eventually became the founder of Buddhism, the festival of Buddha Purnima is observed. Another name for the Buddha Jayanti or Buddha Purnima is Vaisakha or Vesak. It is observed every year on the full moon day of the Baisakh month, which falls in April or May. Here are some simple yet classy Rangoli ideas to decorate your house on the auspicious occasion.

Buddha Purnima 2023 Rangoli Ideas

Easy Buddha Jayanti Rangoli Design

Buddha Tricolour Rangoli

