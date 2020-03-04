Coronavirus Outbreak: Ixigo Offers ‘No-Questions-Asked’ Full Refund on Booked Flights to Passengers of 10 Countries Worst-Hit by COVID-19

ixigo (Photo Credits: ixigo.com)

Countries are gripped in fear of the coronavirus outbreak. With more and more cases of being identified, the panic is rapidly growing. In addition, several airlines have temporarily suspended or cancelled operations to certain parts of South-East Asia and Europe. Now, travel app ixigo announced a ‘No-Questions-Asked’ full refund on booked flights. However, it is to be noted here that the refund applies to passengers belonging to ten countries, reportedly worst-hit by COVID-19. As per the company, the bookings on flights can only be cancelled or rescheduled till March 31, 2020. COVID-19 Outbreak FAQs: What is Coronavirus? How Many Have Died? How It Spreads and Other Top Questions Answered.

“Due to the outbreak of Coronavirus in the world, ixigo is offering a full refund (including convenience fee) in case of rescheduling/cancellation of flights,” ixigo stated in their announcement. The destinations available for the waiver are China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Iran, Italy, Spain, Singapore, South Korea & Japan. The policy is applicable till March 31, 2020, irrespective of when you booked the ticket. The no-questions-asked, full refund will apply on both one-way and return bookings. The company further stated that once the refund is processed, any deficit will be refunded manually by ixigo’s customer support team. Hand Sanitizer vs Hand Washing, Which Is a Better Option to Protect Against COVID-19?

Here's the Tweet:

Important Update: ixigo announces a new refund policy in lieu of #coronavirushttps://t.co/RVGIKIUAsf — ixigo (@ixigo) March 4, 2020

As per the latest report, the global death toll is 3,190 with more than 93,000 people being infected in more than 80 countries. In China alone, there have been 2,981 deaths so far and 80,270 cases of coronavirus in all. South Korea is the second-worst hit by the outbreak outside China with 5,328 cases. In India, 28 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been identified. The toll in Iran rises to 92 as the global epidemic deepens.