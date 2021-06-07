It's the season of rainbow-coloured parades, fierce activism and the joyous celebration of 'Love Prevails!' The month of June is known for many things, but above all, it is internationally recognized as Pride Month. Marriage equality dominates the Western Hemisphere and Europe, though countries like South Africa and New Zealand are in the mix too. So in honour of the month of the celebration of love, we have compiled a list of the best and most beautiful wedding destinations worldwide for the LQBTQ community. So if you're hunting for a location to tie the knot with your special someone, look no further! Without further adieu, check out these stunning top 5 locations-

1. Ireland

Ireland (Photo Credits: PxHere)

Ireland is undoubtedly one of the best places for a same-sex couple to get hitched with its romantic atmosphere and welcoming spirit. Dublin, Belfast and Cork all boast of a wide variety of venues for all budgets, and for people seeking grandeur, County Cong's Ashford Castle is a dream come true. So if you're looking for a venue with bountiful coastlines and colourful serene towns, this might be the perfect location for you!

2. New Zealand

New Zealand (Photo Credits: PxHere)

New Zealand became the first country in the Asia-Pacific region to officially legalize same-sex marriage in August 2013. Queenstown is one of the most scenic locales in the country with its four-season town reputation. Marriage bells can ring during the summer warmth, spring leaves, autumn winds or winter snow, and it's all an option! For those looking for that authentic countryside charm, perhaps in a lovely country lodge on nearby Waiheke Island, this might just be the destination of your dreams!

3. Spain

Spain (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

One of the most gay-friendly countries in the world, Spain is often regarded as the model nation for marriage equality in Europe. The romantic beach town of Sitges, just south of Barcelona, is one of the hottest destinations for gay weddings. This place makes for an ideal destination wedding with its prime coastal spot, world-class restaurants, and creatively robust art galleries!

4. Iceland

Iceland (Photo Credits: PxHere)

This Nordic wonderland boasts of stunning snow-covered landscapes, turquoise waters and cascading waterfalls; what more do you need? Iceland is the ideal choice for couples looking for a winter wonderland wedding. So if your dream wedding is one with a backdrop of stunning waterfalls and snow-dusted terrain, look no further!

5. Bora Bora

Bora Bora (Photo Credits: PxHere)

If you're looking for a wedding plus honeymoon location, this Tahitian paradise should be your go-to! This island makes for the perfect beach wedding locale with its rich marine life, starry night sky, and clear turquoise waters. And if you're looking to spend some big bucks, its large slew of gay-friendly luxury hotels will come to the rescue!

