Summer vacations are a time to take the much-awaited trip with family and friends or hop solo! Many prefer hitting the beach shores to make the most of the bright sunny weather. And Goa comes on top of the list of summer destinations in India. Over time, the North side of Goa has become too crowded with the constant influx of tourists and its party vibe. If you want a more secluded spot to spend time with nature and away from the commercial beaches, South Goa is the perfect place to unwind. Wondering what’s there in South Goa to explore? Read on. Goa Statehood Day 2023 Wishes: President Droupadi Murmu, CM Pramod Sawant, Amit Shah and Other Leaders Extend Greetings to Goans on the State Foundation Day.

Top 6 Places to Visit in South Goa

Butterfly Beach

A semi-circular beachside with turquoise waters, Butterfly Beach is one of the pristine sights to visit in South Goa. Visitors can spot thousands of butterflies on the surrounding hilltops, which only adds to the visual charm of this lovely place. If you are lucky and visit early, you can spot some dolphin activity in the waters.

Butterfly Beach, South Goa | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Flickr)

Palolem Beach

Another lovely beach stretch of Goa where you can swim and relax is Palolem Beach in Canacona. The beach attracts a lot of foreigners because of its secluded and unspoilt location. You can take dolphin-watching trips and yoga sessions and be a part of silent discos around here. SCO Summit 2023: Foreign Ministerial Meeting in Goa To Focus on Challenges Facing the Region.

Palolem Beach, South Goa | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Flickr)

Tambdi Surla Mahadev Temple

Dating back to the 12th century, this is an old temple built with the Kadamba style of architecture. The temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The lush surroundings and peaceful aura in this area will make you feel spiritually active.

Tambdi Surla Mahadev Temple | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Flickr)

Mollem National Park

Mollem National Park is situated in Goa’s Sanguem Taluka, close to the Goa-Karnataka border. You can watch the beautiful wilderness within this dense forest by taking a jungle safari. The park also has some hiking routes if you want some more adventure.

Mollem National Park | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Cabo de Rama Fort

Amongst the oldest forts in Goa, Cabo de Rama Fort has a rich past. One such legend states that Lord Rama and his wife Sita had stayed at this fort during their exile from Ayodhya. And thus, the fort gets the name in honour of Lord Rama. There is a Church of Santo Antoni built here. On your visit here, you can enjoy majestic views of the surroundings from this church.

Cabo de Rama Fort | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Flickr)

Big Foot Museum

One of the offbeat places in South Goa is this open-air museum. It beautifully depicts the traditional life of Goa by recreating a miniature Goan village of the bygone days. There is a handicraft store here that sells local artefacts, the perfect souvenirs to take back home.

Big Foot Museum | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Flickr)

South Goa is just as vast to explore with its numerous tourist spots and clean beaches. From ancient temples and wildlife parks to secluded beaches, it presents a lovely contrast to the happening party vibe that Goa is more widely known for.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2023 02:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).