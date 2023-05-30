On May 30, 1987, Goa officially became a state. Ever since then, May 30 has been observed as Goa Foundation Day or Goa Statehood Day. President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Home Minister Amit Shah, CM Pramod Sawant and other leaders extended their warm wishes to Goans on this extremely memorable day. Goa Statehood Day 2023 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Goa Statehood Day With WhatsApp Messages, Quotes and Greetings.

President Droupadi Murmu Wished Goans

On Goa's statehood day, my greetings to the people of the beautiful state! Goa is known for its natural beauty, exquisite beaches, warm people and the vibrant Goan culture. The state has made rapid strides in various fields. May Goa continue to prosper and become a model for… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 30, 2023

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Heartiest greetings on the statehood day of Goa! The serene state is blessed with captivating coastal beauty, appealing architecture, and enterprising people! May the state continue to set new benchmarks of development and progress in years to come. — Vice President of India (@VPIndia) May 30, 2023

Home Minister Amit Shah

My heartfelt greetings to the people of Goa on their statehood day. Goa has maintained steady progress while remaining rooted in its vibrant and diverse culture. May the state continue to prosper in the years to come. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 30, 2023

Minister Piyush Goyal

Greetings to the people of Goa on their Statehood Day. Blessed with scenic beauty & a rich cultural heritage, Goa has significantly contributed to India's emergence as a global tourism destination. Wishing continued development & prosperity for this vibrant State. pic.twitter.com/EZTMhtsDBZ — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 30, 2023

CM Pramod Sawant

Warm greetings to all the people of Goa on this auspicious occasion of #GoaStatehoodDay! Today, we commemorate the day when Goa officially became the 25th state of India. It is a momentous occasion that holds great significance in the history of our culturally diverse and… pic.twitter.com/LGMqybqQps — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) May 30, 2023

