Temple Festivals are some of the most popular attractions across the country. From the Rath Yatra in Jagannath Puri to Kerala’s popular Thrissur Pooram festival - there are various annual temple festivals that people look forward to. Kerala especially is known to host some of the most spectacular temple festivals every year. With a magnitude of Hindu temples that have great significance being scattered across the state, Kerala hosts multitudes of festivals that witness a strong influx of devotees from across the world. Here is a look at some of the most popular temple festivals of Kerala.

Makaravilakku

Makaravilakku is one of the largest festivals in Kerala which witnesses the influx of more than a half a million devotees from across the world to the Sabarimala Temple (Sabarimala Sree Dharma Sastha Temple) in Guruvayur. The festival includes the Thiruvabharanam (sacred ornaments of Lord Ayyappan) procession and a congregation at the hill shrine of Sabarimala. The events of Makaravilakku are also live streamed for people to celebrate and seek blessings from the Makara Jyothi and the celebration usually takes place in the month of January.

Makaravilakku 2024 Date: Monday, 15th of January

Attukal Pongala

Attukal Pongala is another popular annual temple festival in Kerala, which is celebrated at the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram. The 10-day festival is celebrated at the beginning of spring in March-April. The festival is marked as the largest annual gathering of women by the Guinness World Records. Attukal Bhagavathy Temple is often referred to as the Sabrimala for women and on the ninth day there is a huge gathering of millions of women in the temple surroundings.

Attukal Pongala 2024 Date: Sunday, 25th of February

Arattu Festival

Arattu Festival is an important temple festival commemorated at the Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram. One of the most vibrant temple festivals of the state, the Arattu Festival is celebrated in March- April and October- November. The 10-day festival encompasses everything from large processions to night performances of Kathakali and song and dance events that capture the essence of various mythological stories and folklore.

Aarattu Festival 2024 Date: Saturday, 23rd of March

Attuvela Mahotsavam

Attuvela Mahotsavam is a unique observance in Kerala where a beautifully decorated and illuminated canoe in the form of temple replica carrying the deity of Goddess ‘Kodungallur Bhagavathy’ are marched through the waters of Muvattupuzha River to the temple of ‘Aryankavu Bhagavathy Temple’. The temple festival is usually marked in the month of March-April. It is believed that Kodungallur Bhagavathy made her journey to earth to visit her sister Elankavu Bhagavathy. The beauty of watching the lit canoe sail through the water is captivating and adds to the attraction of this temple festival.

Attuvela Mahotsavam 2024 Date: Tuesday, 9th of April

Thrissur Pooram

Probably one of the most popular temple festivals in India, Thrissur Pooram is hosted in the city of Thrissur and is dedicated to celebrating and remembering Lord Shiva. The festival is held at the Vadakkumnathan Temple in the month of April-May and is a vibrant week-long celebration. It sees priests from various temples coming together to pay homage to Lord Shiva.

Thrissur Pooram 2024 Date: Friday, 19th of April

These are just some of the various temple festivals that are hosted across the state. Additionally, local temples in various provinces and towns also have their own temple festival events where the idol of the deity is taken for a procession around the town to bless the people and place.

