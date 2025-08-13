Vinayaka Chavithi, also known as Ganesh Chaturthi, is one of the most celebrated festivals in Hyderabad, transforming the city into a vibrant hub of devotion, colour and culture. Vinayaka Chavithi 2025 will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 27. From grand idols adorned with intricate decorations to themed Ganpati pandals that blend tradition with creativity, the festival is a visual and spiritual delight. Hyderabad hosts some truly spectacular Ganesh pandals that attract thousands of devotees and visitors each year. As the city gears up for Vinayaka Chavithi 2025, here’s a look at the most famous Ganesh pandals you can’t miss. Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 by visiting Hyderabad’s legendary pandals, where faith, art, and tradition unite for one spectacular festival! Vinayaka Chavithi 2025: Maharashtrian Ukadiche Modak, Goan Nevri and Other Regional Ganesh Chaturthi Prasad Recipes From Across India You Must Try at Home.

Khairatabad Ganesh

The Khairatabad Ganesh is Hyderabad’s most iconic pandal, famed for its gigantic idol. 2025 the statue will reach a towering 69ft, crafted as “Vishwa Shanti Maha Shakti Ganapati,” accompanied by other deities in an awe-inspiring display. The pandal’s artistic excellence and attention to eco-friendly materials attract millions each year, making it a top destination for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 in Pune: From Kasba Ganpati to Kesari Wada, 5 ‘Manache Ganpati’ in Pune and Their Locations You Must Visit This Ganeshotsav.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by thedronacharya.in (@thedronacharya.in)

Balapur Ganesh

Known as one of the oldest pandals in Hyderabad, Balapur Ganesh is legendary for its annual “Laddu Auction,” a ritual where the first laddu is auctioned and considered highly auspicious. In 2025, expect a replica of the Arunachalam Temple and a vibrant, energetic atmosphere.

Balapur Ganesh (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Dhoolpet Ganesh

Dhoolpet is Hyderabad’s hub for Ganesh idol crafting. It is famed for artisans who create clay and eco-friendly idols of all sizes, from small home murthis to giant pandal-sized sculptures. The vibrant local market is a spectacle of colour, artistry and tradition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhoolpet Ganesh Collection (@dhoolpetganeshcollection)

Begum Bazar Ganesh

Why Visit: Begum Bazar presents quirky, divinely themed Ganesh idols, including offbeat designs that delight devotees. The Hindi Nagar “Box Cricket Ganesh” has recently garnered attention. Iconic Pahelwan Ganesh pandal in Begum Bazar, installed by three-time Andhra Kesari Pehelwan (wrestler) Santosh Yadav and his team, completed 45 years in 2024 Ganesh Chaturthi.

Gowlipura Ganesh

With a hundred-year legacy, Gowlipura Ganesh is a staple of the Old City’s festive culture. The pandal is noted for its themed decorations, cultural programs, and community engagement.

Other Must-See Ganpati Pandals in Hyderabad

Osmangunj Ganesh: Noted for its community spirit and traditional celebrations. Nagole Ganesh: A prominent spot with annual theme-based decorations and heavy footfall. Hanuman Sena Ganesh Mandal, Bowenpally: Popular for its enthusiastic local participation. Thiranga Youth Association, Kothapet: Known for creative themes. Ramnagar ka Raja, Ramnagar: A favourite for neighbourhood festivities.

Essential Tips for Ganpati Pandal-Hopping in Hyderabad

Plan for crowds: These pandals attract thousands, start early and use public transport. Eco-conscious choices: Many options for viewing and purchasing eco-friendly idols. Don’t miss the visarjan: The grand immersion processions are breathtaking. Local food: Relish sweets and festive snacks sold near major pandals.

Hyderabad’s Ganesh pandals are more than just places of worship; they are cultural landmarks that showcase the city’s rich traditions, artistic talent and community spirit. Visiting these pandals during Vinayaka Chavithi 2025 promises divine blessings from Lord Ganesha and an unforgettable experience steeped in festive energy. Whether you are a local or a traveller, make sure to include these iconic spots in your celebrations and witness Hyderabad’s devotion at its grandest.

