Disney theme parks are waiting to reopen and welcome back guests after being closed down for months due to the coronavirus pandemic. As Orlando's Magic Kingdom is all set to open its doors next week, they have unveiled the new attraction, rather the makeover of their royal Cinderella Castle. Pictures of the newly painted Cinderella Castle are being circulated online and it will only make the wait harder for those wanting to visit it. Disney has planned a phased reopening of the park with part of it opening this Saturday, July 11. Epcot and Hollywood Studios are set to follow on Wednesday, July 15. Disney World Reopening Date is July 11! Know Everything About Florida Theme Park Reservations and How It's Planning to Ensure Social Distancing.

The new pictures of the Cinderella Castle look refreshing in the fresh coat of pink and blue paint with golden detailing. This makeover was announced at the early start of the year and in honour of the 70th anniversary of Cinderella's release. The makeover was inspired by her story, bold, shimmering and royal as per the statements. The Cinderella Castle is about 189 feet tall and one of the most famous spots to click photos for all tourists. There are special light shows here at night which shows the castle beautifully illuminated and some fire displays too. Although, now because of the social distancing protocols, these shows would be cancelled. Disneyland Reopening Dates in July: Know Everything About Phased Opening and New Reservation System in California's Theme Parks.

Check The New Pics of Cinderella Castle:

People have given mixed reactions to the new look. Some found it stunning, while others haven't found the colours too appealing. The painting project has finished just in time before the park opens on July 11. The Hollywood Studios open on July 15. Reservations for the park are open. Some people who already tried reserving their tickets faced difficulties and posted about it online a few days ago. All parks across the world have been closed for nearly four months after the pandemic hit. The first one to open was in Shanghai. Following this, different theme parks have phased reopening plans and limited visitors to ensure social distancing.

