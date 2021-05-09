LARIMELLE is creating a unique style and a concept in the world of fashion to inspire women and provide them with excellent choices while traveling. Cultivated for those who value femininity, class and elegance. Inspired the most spectacular beaches and beautiful luxury resorts across the globe, Larimelle works to encapsulate these beautiful places into timeless pieces which customers can adorn themselves in and entrusting new feelings every time the person wears it.

"I created LARIMELLE brand from my passion of traveling, translating my experience into beautiful and luxurious wears that brings out a woman's femininity. I moved to Dubai, for my idea

to create a global luxury brand with brand value spanning all over the world from Dubai to Monaco and Los Angeles. I want people to feel comfortable in my wears, feel inspired, always dream big, but the most importantly find a happiness despite the challenges we're facing around the world right now." Said, Sara Rewienska, the founder of LARIMELLE and MBA graduate started her life and career in the USA before moving to Dubai. Her passion for creating luxury clothing for women is one reason she moved to the UAE because the country encourages the growth of enterprises

Model Ksenia Tsaritsina

Larimelle designs are made in Dubai by people who are experts for creating products that bring happiness to women. Each of the items in the store is made from high-quality materials that are timeless, durable, and classy. Recently, a Larimelle video that portrays "Wear your travel dreams" concept caught the attention from more than half a million people on social media. On Larimelle’s social media, apart from the collection you can see photos from the most beautiful places and hotels from around the world, since the brand combines the concept of fashion with luxury traveling.

Discover signature one-piece swimsuits, pyjamas kimonos and other 2021 collection items created by professional and luxury fashion experts who understand the desires and needs of women and are committed to their happiness.

The brand is gaining popularity among young women in America and Europe because of the high-quality products and message of dreaming big. Larimelle products are worn by top models, recently by former Miss Russia Ksenia Tsaritsina.