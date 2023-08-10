World Lion Day is an annual global observance dedicated to raising awareness about lions and their conservation. It falls on August 10 each year and serves as a platform to educate people about the challenges these majestic animals face and the importance of protecting their habitats. As you observe World Lion Day 2023, we at LatestLY have curated a list of the main places where you can see lions in India. Five Endangered Species of Lions That Need Saving Before They Go Extinct.

Lions are iconic and charismatic big cats, often called the "king of the jungle." Lions are primarily found in the Gir Forest National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary in the western Indian state of Gujarat. The Asiatic lion, a subspecies of lion, is native to this region and is one of the rarest big cat species in the world.

Gir National Park

This is the only natural habitat of the Asiatic lion. It's a protected area where visitors can see lions in their natural environment. The park also hosts other wildlife species, including leopards, spotted deer, sambar deer, and various bird species. World Lion Day 2023 Date, Theme, History and Significance.

Kuno Wildlife Sanctuary

Kuno Wildlife Sanctuary has been identified as a potential second home for the Asiatic lion. Efforts have been made to translocate some lions from Gir to Kuno to establish a new population. While this process has faced various challenges and controversies, it's worth watching future developments.

Sita Mata Wildlife Sanctuary

It is renowned for its captivating presence of lions and elephants. Year after year, numerous tourists flock to this protected woodland to witness the wonders of nature and its diverse wildlife. The sanctuary boasts a unique landscape with a plateau gracing its south-eastern edge, a part of the Pratapgarh region.

Abundant flora, in the form of a dry deciduous forest, carpets the expanse of this sanctuary. While the lion population has faced reductions, stringent measures are in place under the supervision of forest authorities to ensure their protection. A delightful assortment of bird species and other animals adds to the charm of your forest exploration experience.

