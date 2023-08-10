World Lion Day is celebrated annually on August 10 in several countries worldwide. The special day dedicated to lions, also known as the ‘King of the Jungle’, raises concerns about its protection and conservation and highlights the plights they face. The day was established in 2013 by Dereck and Beverly Joubert, the founders of Big Cat Rescue, one of the world's largest accredited sanctuaries dedicated to big cats. India is home to the majestic and courageous Asiatic Lion. As per records, the last remaining population of the Asiatic Lions can be found in Gujarat's Gir National Park. As we celebrate World Lion Day 2023, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day. World Lion Day 2023: PM Modi Lauds Conservation Efforts, Notes Steady Rise in Population.

World Lion Day History

As per records, the first World Lion Day was established in 2013, headed by Dereck and Beverly Joubert. The couple founded the day as they were passionate about preserving the wild cats. The duo began the initiative in 2013, bringing together National Geographic and the Big Cat Initiative to protect the remaining big cats after realising that the lion populations have decreased drastically worldwide. For this, they approached National Geographic for help to raise awareness about the preservation and conservation of lions. Forming a partnership with them, the couple came up with the Big Cat Initiative (BCI) in 2009 to protect and preserve the lion species in the world. Kenya: Eleven Lions Killed As Human-Wildlife Conflict Worsens in Country.

World Lion Day Significance

On World Lion Day, people are encouraged to take action and support initiatives to help secure the lions' future and their habitat. Lions keep a balance in the ecological system, and hence it becomes the need of the hour to conserve them and their habitat. They form an essential part of the biodiversity and the natural forest. The primary purpose of World Lion Day is to draw attention to the declining lion population and the need to protect these majestic animals. On this day, various enthusiasts and animal advocates organisations, educational activities, and fundraising initiatives support lion conservation projects.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 10, 2023 11:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).