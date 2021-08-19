Several across the globe are celebrating World Photography Day on August 19 2021. The day is observed every year to celebrate the art of taking spectacular photographs. Now, on the special day, actress Diana Penty has also shared a few amazing pictures from her picturesque Budapest vacation.

Well, Bollywood actress Diana Penty is currently vacationing in Budapest, Hungary. She has been sharing several stunning pictures and videos of her on her social media handles. On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share a few amazing pictures of the beautiful locations of Budapest. While sharing the same, she wrote, "Photo dump ft. beautiful finds in Budapest #WorldPhotographyDay." Soon after she posted the pictures, her fans have flooded the comment section with heart emojis.

Take a Look at Diana Penty's Latest Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty)

On the 75th Independence Day of India, the diva has shared an Instagram reel video wherein she can be seen waving the Indian tricolour flag from Budapest like a proud Indian. While sharing the same, she wrote, "Away from home, but that’s not going to stop me! #HappyIndependenceDay 🇮🇳

from Budapest! #ProudIndian." Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty)

On the work front, Diana Penty made her Bollywood acting debut with the film 'Cocktail' in 2012. The film also starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. Later on, after four years, she had featured in a film titled 'Happy Bhag Jayegi'. Apart from these two films, Diana Penty has also starred in films like Lucknow Central, Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran among others.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2021 05:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).