The Ultimate Publishing House's seamless publishing formula makes becoming a published author easier than ever. In today's rapidly changing business environment, having a published book is the key to credibility, visibility, distinction, prestige, and multiple streams of income. Whether fiction or nonfiction, physical or electronic, you are able to access opportunities you might not have anticipated as an author.

Ultimate Publishing House (UPH) has combined traditional book publishing with intellectual property creation for professionals looking to expand their personal and business brands through the power of a published book. UPH has constructed a marketing formula that includes a published book to establish a position of authority within the author's industry. It is the perfect publishing firm for anyone who has the desire to publish a book, explains Dr. John Demartini. Ideal for entrepreneurs, physicians, health care providers, real estate agents, technology professionals, and influencers because you have an entire team working to create the perfect book. A published book will attract unprecedented unique opportunities!

According to bestselling author, Dr. Samantha Loren of Hormone Logic, "the Ultimate Publishing process includes clever book titles, manuscript ideas and income streams in one concise package. It is the best publishing process I have experienced because the journey is loads of fun and offers unmatched opportunities for authors".

The Ultimate Publishing House, "bestseller program," includes a title and book cover creation, author website, celebrity book foreword and testimonials, a ghostwriter, and editing with worldwide distribution. Often the book publishing process can be lengthy; Ultimate Publishing has condensed the timeline with the aid of the "ultimate creative genius team" This includes a book sponsorship revenue campaign, a pre-order campaign, streams of income arising from the book, such as creating a companion journal, supplement line, or online school. With worldwide distribution, as well as translation options in fifty-two languages.

Dr. Roger Garcia, Author of Aged to Perfection, says, "With my busy schedule, the author meetings with my editor and project manager made it easy for me to get my book completed with less than a two hour weekly commitment, meeting via Zoom or WhatsApp for only seven weeks!”

The Ultimate Publishing House book publishing system has been put to the test by CEO Felicia Pizzonia, who has written seven best-selling books - with the latest, Mind Candy, frequently appearing on Ellen - and the next book, the Science of Closing Sales, scheduled for November 2021 release.

Ultimate Publishing House Specialization

A leading book publisher in North America, Ultimate Publishing House offers a complete publishing package that provides instant credibility, visibility, distinction, and multiple sources of income. Tony Greco, author of Strong Mind, Lean Body, states, "the publishing team helped me create an amazing book, just the title alone was well worth it."

This includes a book mastermind session with the most suitable minds congruent with your book goals as well as a project manager, manuscript analysis, professional ghostwriter, several phases of editing, marketing, publicity, media coaching, printing, and much more in order to make a bestseller. Author titles, subtitles, book covers, and intellectual property are created using the award-winning "book business plan." All book distribution channels are utilized, including Amazon and hundreds more! According to Bob Proctor, "the process is effortless and the book is the key to residual income. The Ultimate team has some of the most creative people I have ever met."

The Ultimate Publishing House Stands Out!

The Ultimate Publishing team includes some of the most talented writers, ghostwriters, and designers in the world. They have the unique ability to create books with profound, "bestseller" potential. Their experts are world-class in personal development, human behavior, medicine, finance, and music. This enables the ultimate publishing house to obtain celebrity endorsements, prefaces, and sponsorships for the books.