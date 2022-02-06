Valentine’s Day is celebrated worldwide on February 14 as a significant cultural, religious and commercial celebration of romance and love. Valentine's Day is a day for many people to express their love to their partners. Many plan the day for their loved ones and surprise them with unexpected beautiful gifts. As you celebrate Valentine’s Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated a list of gifts that you can give to your girl on this special day. Valentine Week and Anti-Valentine 2022 Week Full List: Date Sheet From Valentine's Day To Break-Up Day for All the Couples, Singles and Everyone In Between!

Self-Care Goodies

Girls are fond of grooming and personal care products. There would be nothing better than giving her a variety of self-grooming products packed together in a basket. You may add hand cream, body lotion, body mist, body wash etc in the basket and get them packed together beautifully.

Representational Purpose Only (Photo Credits: Flickr)

Wooden Picture Frame

Wooden frames are a thoughtful gift for any occasion. Make it special for your girl by gifting her a romantic wooden picture frame with a quote written on the side.

Representational Purpose Only (Photo Credits: MaxPixel)

Date Night idea Cards

Date night idea Cards are a great gift to add excitement and fun to your relation. Scratch one card when you plan to go on a date and go by what the card says. It could be a cosy house date or may be a movie night, depends on what card you pick.

Representational Purpose Only (Photo Credits: PIXNIO)

Temperature Control Smart Mug

If your girl is one of those who gets completely lost in work forgetting about the warm cup of tea or coffee then this is the best gift for her. A smart mug will keep the drink on set temperature giving her the perfect warmth of the coffee even if she had it after an hour of its preparation.

Representational Purpose Only (Photo Credits: Public Domain Pics)

Chocolate Box

Chocolates are always a girl’s favourite. You can get a special hamper of chocolate balls, brownie, cakes etc that make your girl happy. You can probably make it unique by getting different flavoured chocolates in the shape of her name alphabets.

Representational Purpose Only (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Valentine’s Day gives you an opportunity to make your partner know how much you love and care. Pick the best gift for your girlfriend or wife this Valentine’s Day as it’s good to utilise every day that is about spreading love. Wishing everyone a Happy Valentine’s Day 2022!

