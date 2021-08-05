Every time we hear the word insurance, almost everyone is trembling their toes. However, insurance is not something you should be scared of. As a matter of fact, insurance means (financial) protection.

In life, not everything that happens is expected and not all accidents are avoidable. Whether you accept it or not, that is what it is in reality. And it is better to be ready and protected at all costs from unexpected things that happen and may involve unexpected financial expenses as well. That is what insurance is for, in general. You may think that it is a crazy idea to wait for your accident to happen. As you feel that insurance is a sort of glimpse to pay before you die. No, everything you have thought is misconceptions, paradigms and old beliefs.

Insurance is practical

Little did we know, insurance is practical. It has been practiced by a lot of people today. You may think some people just insured their big houses or luxury cars, well again, it is clearly lacking. Most of the famous and Hollywood actors and actresses insured their body assets. Unbelievable? Miley Cyrus insured her tongue for 1 million dollars. Yes, you have read it right. Miley grew attached to her tongue when it became iconic to her, so she made it sure to protect it.

Are you fond of Rihanna’s leg? Well, you might guess that her legs cost 1 million dollars. After winning an award for her legs, she wants to get paid if it becomes less beautiful. Taylor Swift's legs cost 40 million dollars in case of injuries that would prevent her from dancing on the stage. Another one was Mariah Carey. She insured his legs for 1 billion dollars and almost insured every part of her body. These celebrities really paid for the most valuable body parts from legs to hair, to breast and sperm, they made sure to get paid when it is damaged. As weird as it sounds, insurance is normal.

Insurance is the answer

Insurance is the answer to get ahead of what lies to you. It does not just help you to cover your finances but it will make your life great with less worry because you are fully covered. If that is not something that soothes your ear, well I don’t know what can. Whether you are a truck driver that require bobtail insurance by the authorities to be covered while driving without a trailer, a tractor driver that wants to be insured from the unforeseen or just the average American looking to cover your loved ones (or your car) from the unexpected, insurance is a right investment for you, when you choose the right type of coverage from a good insurer at a fair rate.

Life comes in highs and lows. And that is not something we can change, rather we can prepare for. Insurance is not just here to make you feel at ease for your future, but it can be more. As the world turns upside down, and high possibilities of economic depression, insurance will be your lifesaver. With that kind of power, you can defeat uncertainties and every challenge you will face in your life.

Types of life insurance

Life insurance is chosen by the curated policies and priorities of the policyholder. There are 2 types, one is the term life insurance that compensates on a fixed period of time, while the whole life insurance is an extensive coverage for your life. Term life insurance is in a limited period of time. If you pass away during the period of time, the cash benefits will be paid to your family or your beneficiary. There is no cash back when the term expires. In a simple sense, term life insurance is temporary protection and will not make you gain that much. Meanwhile, whole life insurance is the full coverage of the plan of your lifetime, as long as the premiums are paid on time. But take note that this is more costly protection because its rates depend on a person’s fitness, age, everything about the policy, characteristics of the plan, and service provider for life insurance of your choice. The difference between term life insurance and whole life insurance is that term life is temporary, and just for that specific period of time, while the whole term does not expire. And indeed serves lifetime protection.

Without being said, insurance is important because it is your protection from unpredictability that is happening in the world. As they say, “You will never know,” and that is something you should get ready for. Now, this is the time to think about what is more important. You may think that your life is the most valuable and most important thing you can think of. If yes, then go make a change, and start protecting your life.

It is better late than never.