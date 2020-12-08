Washington, December 8: Twitter in a recent blog post has released trends that dominated 2020. One of the interesting trends was '2020 Most Tweeted About People Worldwide'. The list was topped by Donald Trump and Indian PM Narendra Modi ranked 7th in the list.

George Floyd was the third most tweeted about people in the world in 2020. In fact, following COVID-19, the second most-Tweeted hashtag of the year was #BlackLivesMatter. The world mobilised and amplified the need for equality and social justice following the death of George Floyd. George Floyd Murder: Asphyxia Confirmed as Cause of Death in Independent Autopsy Ordered by Deceased's Family.

He was an African American man killed during an arrest after a store clerk alleged he had passed a counterfeit $20 bill in Minneapolis. A white police officer named Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for a period initially reported to be 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

Most Tweeted About People in 2020 (Photo Credits: Twitter Blog)

US President-Elect-Joe Biden was the second most tweeted about the person in 2020. Kamala Harris also made it to the list by being the 10th most tweeted about people.

From COVID-19 pandemic spreading its ferocious tentacles, numerous deaths, job losses, economy slipping, countries going into recession and then slowly showing shoots of recovery, 2020 was an eventful year. People took to Twitter to mourn, share their thought, express their views and information.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2020 11:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).