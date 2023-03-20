Do you love stargazing and observing the distant planets in the universe? It is especially fascinating to see other planets in our solar system lining up in the night sky. The month of March will see almost 5 planets together in the night sky on March 28. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Uranus will all be seen in the sky just a week from now. Excited? Astronomical Events 2023 Dates: Quadrantids Meteor Shower, Wolf Moon, Hybrid Solar Eclipse – Get Full Calendar of Major Celestial Events for Free Download Online.

Mars and Venus have been visible in the sky for quite some time even in the last month. If you have a pair of binoculars with a strong range, you can observe all 5 planets more clearly this time. Astronomy app Star Walk recommends starting observations soon after sunset using binoculars to see Jupiter on a magnitude of -2.1 and Mercury on a magnitude of -1.3 from the horizon, which will look like 'two bright objects' in the constellation of Pisces.⁠ Venus shines bright so is easier to spot but as per Star Walk reports, Jupiter and Mercury will also be bright. Because of their closeness to the horizon, they might get difficult to spot if you observe from an area that has too much light pollution.

When and Where to See The Planets?

The 5 planets of Mercury, Mars, Venus, Jupiter and Uranus will be seen on the night of March 28. Rather than a straight line, the planets will form an arc in the night sky. The planetory alignment will be seen a few days before and after the celestial event too. The planet of Uranus will be higher up so it might be a little difficult to spot with the naked eye.

As it goes with such celestial events, it is better to be in less secluded spots with no light pollution. At higher altitudes, you may get a better view than on plains. Get yourself a wide-range binocular so you check all the planets evidently. Some of the observatories even plan a telescopic viewing of such events, so you can find out if there’s one around the place you live.

