Researchers found a huge great white shark that weighs 3,541 pounds and measures 17 feet 2 inches in length. They were working in the waters off Nova Scotia in Canada where the shark was found. Scientists from OCEARCH, an NGO which tag and sample white sharks described the female shark as "Queen of the Ocean" and say they have called her Nukumi. "We named her 'Nukumi' which is pronounced as noo-goo-mee, for the legendary character of wise old grandmother figure of the Native American Mi'kmaq people," Ocearch wrote in a Facebook post. The Mi'kmaq culture has deep roots in Nova Scotia. First Ever Albino All-White Shark Caught off Britain, See Pictures and Video.

Nukumi is the largest of eight great whites that researchers have sampled. They are currently doing an expedition that has been running for 27 days as of Monday. OCEARCH in the Facebook post further writes, "With the new data we've collected, this matriarch will share her #wisdom with us for years to come." They also posted a video showing Nukumi lying on a special submersible platform built onto the side of its research vessel with researchers around her. It can be seen eventually swimming away. COVID-19 Vaccine to be Made From 5 Lakh Sharks! Decision to Kill Endangered Species Causes Social Media Outrage, Petition Filed on Change.org.

Great White Shark 'Queen of the Ocean' Caught in Nova Scotia Canada:

3,541 lb #greatwhiteshark “Nukumi” is an ancient mature female #whiteshark or “Queen of the Ocean” that will share years worth of knowledge with the collaborative #OCEARCH science team. #ExpeditionNovaScotia #FactsOverFear pic.twitter.com/USVdvfqrdm — OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) October 3, 2020

OCEARCH is an ocean data-collection organization which has tagged and collected samples from hundreds of sharks, dolphins, seals and other animals. They are using the data to learn about migration patterns and know details about shark lives that is unknown. In October 2019, OCEARCH had caught and tagged a male shark off Lunenburg, Nova Scotia and named it Ironbound. According to the World Wildlife Federation, great white sharks are the world's largest predatory fish. WWF says the sharks are a vulnerable species and their numbers are decreasing.

