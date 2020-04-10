Activist Harish Iyer Accuses Navi Mumbai Police for Pet Dog’s Death After Cops Allegedly Denied Movement Pass Citing It ‘Irrelevant or Needless’ Reason

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

The country is under lockdown to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. Citizens are asked to avail e-passes submitting genuine reasons for movements during the nationwide lockdown. However, resident, Harish Iyer in Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai was denied access. The equal rights campaigner and activist needed the movement pass to visit the vet after his pet dog had a cardiac arrest. He took to Twitter, accusing the Navi Mumbai Police force of rejecting his application, citing “irrelevant or needless” reason. The pooch died today morning, April 10, 2020, as his master was allegedly denied for the e-pass online. The heartbreaking tweet has gone viral with netizens sympathising with Iyer and criticising the cops for the rejection and not considering the pooch’s health as genuine. Purrfect! Kerala High Court Avoids 'CATastrophe' By Granting Permission to Man to Buy Cat Food After Police Denies Vehicle Pass.

Iyer captioned the image of his late dog, along with screenshots of the rejected applications for movement pass. His tweet reads, “Dear @Navimumpolice Joey passed away this morning due to cardiac arrest. His human had tried procuring a pass from you to visit the doctor, but you denied them the pass because you thought it was "irelevant or needless". Had Joey found help in time he would have lived.” Can Pet Cats and Dogs Get Coronavirus From Humans? Here’s Everything You Should Know About Human to Animal Transmission of COVID-19.

Dear @Navimumpolice Joey passed away this morning due to cardiac arrest. His human had tried procuring a pass from you to visit the doctor, but you denied them the pass because you thought it was "irelevant or needless". Had Joey found help in time he would have lived. pic.twitter.com/WlCLE12Sqq — harish 🏳️‍🌈 (@hiyer) April 10, 2020

The tweet instantly went viral. As it gained netizens attention, the official handle of Navi Mumbai Police responded apologising for the man’s loss. “Extending deepest sympathy for you in your loss. We are sensitive in such situations. We are always there for our Citizens to serve our best in extreme emergencies,” read the tweet. But the reason behind denying the application was not explained by the police force.

Extending deepest sympathy for you in your loss. We are sensitive in such situations. We are always there for our Citizens to serve our best in extreme emergencies. — Navi Mumbai Police (@Navimumpolice) April 10, 2020

Sorry, but you were not sensitive. That's the whole point. pic.twitter.com/2Jp5IRb8Zj — harish 🏳️‍🌈 (@hiyer) April 10, 2020

Netizens were quick to reach, sharing their condolences to Iyer and his family. They criticised the cops for allegedly denying the pass during the time.

I'm sorry for your loss. Especially since he need not have gone. Joey, see you on the other side of the Rainbow Bridge someday. — نتاشا Natasha (@nuts2406) April 10, 2020

This is heartbreaking....ohh my God I can feel the pain that family is going through now 😢 ... I am literally shaking to this..@mesunainah it happened in Navi Mumbai. I am more sad than angry right now...😢😔 — Krishna Chaitanya (@krisshhh) April 10, 2020

How can taking a pet to the vet be “irrelevant “ or “needless”?? Those who don’t have pets will never understand. Very disappointed with Mumbai police. RIP Joey — weed energy (@xuezoxe) April 10, 2020

my condolences harish. I understand how it feels to lose a family member :( — Bhayanak Puppy (@BhayanakPuppy) April 10, 2020

Not much information is available at the moment. Mumbai Police is yet to comment on the issue and explaining the reason behind the denial. Understandably, cops may have to tackle some unnecessary applications too during these days, but if genuine cases like this are denied or delayed, the system will be questioned. Meanwhile, we share our deepest condolences with Iyer and his family. We hope Joey’s soul rest in peace.