A video of two women, one Portuguese and one Arabic, singing a duet in their respective languages, has gone viral on social media. The women can be seen and heard singing Palestinian resilience song ‘Ya Talayin Al- Jabal’. The catchy beats of the song have been grabbing attention on the Internet and this comes soon after Italian resistance song ‘Bella Ciao’ took over the Internet, thanks to Netflix show ‘Money Heist’. Terez Sliman, who has shared the video, is a solo Palestinian singer and songwriter, and she is seen singing the duet with her friend Olatz Herrera Sofia at the Cairo Hayy Festival.

The original video was posted by Sliman on her Instagram page in May this year and it has since then been shared and reshared multiple times.In the video she posted on her social media handle, she wrote that she sung ‘Ya Talayin Al-Jabal’, which is an Palestinian iconic song, with her friend. After her recorded performance went viral following a tweet by a Twitter user, many have searched for the meaning of the song. One Twitter user wrote, "This is a song of resilience that Palestinian women used to sing to detainees adding ‘La’ (Arabic letter) to every word to alter the meaning of what they're saying so the soldiers wouldn't understand their message." What Is Bella Ciao? From Money Heist Anthem to Song's Anti-Fascist History to Bollywood Remake - Here's All You Need to Know

Tweet With Video of Two Women Singing Palestinian Resistance Song

Adorable Arab-Spanish duet! Olatz Herrera Sofia Spanish singer And Terez Sliman from Palestine pic.twitter.com/8CY0LjibYn — Lubna U Rifat (@lubnaurifat) August 31, 2020

Palestinian women used to sing this song outside dungeon walls dedicating to the imprisoned men, so that the men inside prison could hear this song. The main theme of the song was "resistance" so that the imprisoned men do not lose hope and keep faith that they would get freedom from the shackles one day.

