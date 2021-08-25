Agra, August 25: Agra woman constable paid a heavy price for posting a video on Instagram with her revolver. Woman constable Priyanka Mishra’s video in uniform waving a duty revolver soon became viral on social media. After the video started doing rounds on socila media, Agra’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) posted the woman constable to police lines and also ordered an inquiry against her.

Mishra posted the video on August 21. In the short video posted by the woman constable, a song played in the background was glorifying crime in the state. The video drew flak as Mishra was in uniform and was flaunting a revolver. In the video, she was doing lip sing to the song, which compared the arrogance of Uttar Pradesh with that of Punjab and Haryana. After TikTok Video Leads to Suspension of Gujarat Lady Cop, Probing Officer Says Civilian Clothes in Police Station Got Her in Trouble And Not Dance.

#Agra : वर्दी में वीडियो बना कर इंस्टाग्राम पर पोस्ट करने वाली महिला सिपाही प्रियंका मिश्रा पर कार्रवाई, SSP आगरा ने किया लाइन हाजिर

In the entire video of 22 seconds Mishra could be seen waving the police revolver. She was also acting in the video. Netizens are slamming the Uttar Pradesh police over the video. Mishra's followers reportedly are increasing after the video, and it is widely shared on social media. Constable Arpita Chaudhary, Suspended for Making TikTok Video Inside Gujarat Police Station, Now Stars in Music Video And Has a Huge Fan Base.

As per reports, the revolver used in the video by Mishra was not allotted to her by the department. The police officer to whom this revolver was allotted could also face action. It was not the first time that the woman constable had posted reels on Instagram. She had posted many short videos on her Instagram and Twitter accounts in which she was wearing the uniform.

