Star Wars franchise fans were eagerly waiting for Mandalorian Season 2 that premieres today on Disney+ Hotstar. Wait for those ardent fans is finally over as all the super excited show followers took Twitter to share their fav hilarious Baby Yoda memes. In The Mandalorian, Baby Yoda is basically a refugee whereas the lead Mandalorian is his protector and surrogate father. To honour this iconic character Star Wars fans reminisce Baby Yoda memes and watching them we are in for a treat. The best part about these Baby Yoda memes is that audiences add perfect caption on the cute little expressions of this little creature. Funny Baby Yoda Memes and Jokes: From Quarantine Snacks To WFH, Hilarious Posts Featuring Our Favourite Mandalorian Character Will Make You LOL Amid Lockdown

A user shared a pic of a meditating baby yoda and adds caption "6-years old me in front of the automatic doors at the grocery store. Many users also wrote that these Baby Yoda memes put smile on their face. The Baby Yoda memes trend started last year when the first season of Mandalorian dropped on Disney+ Hotstar. Since then Baby Yoda has been a meme sensation and we see a lot of these throwback memes from the past. Take a look at the funny Baby Yoda memes shared by the Star Wars fans ahead of Mandalorian Season 2 premiere. Baby Yoda Memes Break The Internet as Netizens Can’t Get Over The Adorable Green Creature

That Adorable Expression!

When you realize baby yoda memes are back this Friday >>> #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/6oRQZpcQ2J — JG (@j_george4) October 28, 2020

Every One Who Wanna Loose Weight Be Like

😂 😂 I do like these baby yoda memes. pic.twitter.com/TbzB36v19D — Aka Queenie (@jubbsxx) October 28, 2020

Excited AF for New Baby Yoda Memes

very excited for mandalorian season 2 so baby yoda memes can make a comeback pic.twitter.com/cyHfoPZr31 — coolin (@c_o_o_l_i_n) September 10, 2020

2020 Sums Up With This Baby Yoda Expression

Awwww Cute Yoda

the mandalorian season 2 is coming which means there's going to be new baby yoda memes pic.twitter.com/j2G8D5uOoN — anna ❀ (@buterasglass) February 4, 2020

LOL

The Mandalorian Season 2 is starting Oct. 30! We should share our favorite Baby Yoda memes. Also this is me still to this day no joke: pic.twitter.com/wkasaH4hhU — Ashwinder15 (@Ashwinder_15) October 27, 2020

BabY Yoda was kept a secret until The Mandalorian debuted in November 2019. Although the sweet little character's popularity boomed thanks to the memes fraternity that Disney earned well from its merchandise sale. Disney Star Wars projects lined up in future including several spin-off TV shows which include one based on Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) from "Rogue One" and one based around Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi.For more enjoyable Baby Yoda memes, Stay tuned with LatestLY.

