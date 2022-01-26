This week’s episode of The Book of Boba Fett was basically an extended The Mandalorian episode. With last week's episode we got the tease that Din Djarin will be joining The Book of Boba Fett, in episode five, it’s literally The Mandalorian show with Boba Fett not appearing even once. It was great to see Din Djarin back as we got to see what he has been upto since the end of The Mandalorian Season 2. The Book of Boba Fett Episode 4 Ending Explained: Here’s How the Star Wars Spinoff Series Teases a Surprise 'Mandalorian' Cameo! (SPOILER ALERT).

The Book of Boba Fett episode five is titled as The Return of the Mandalorian. The episode picks off with Din Djarin collecting a bounty on a Halo-like establishment. After this he goes to his creed, where he makes a Beskar armour for Grogu. He also get banished and stripped off from being a Mandalorian because he has taken off his mask more than once. The majority of the episode focuses on him then trying to get a new ship. The final few moments of the episode though end up giving us a nice tease, and also hint at a cameo that should probably blow everyone’s minds. So with that being said, here is the ending explained for The Book of Boba Fett episode five. Scream 5 Ending Explained: Decoding the Climax of Courteney Cox and Neve Campbell’s Fourth Horror Sequel and How It Sets Up a Sequel! (SPOILER ALERT).

The Ending

The Book of Boba Fett episode five sees Din Djarin being approached by Fennec. She offers him money to be a muscle in Boba’s army, but Din declines the money and says he will do it for free. But before Din can depart, he ends the episode by saying that he has one more thing to do. The thing being meeting Grogu and giving him his armour.

Din and Grogu’s Reunion Setup

With the episode ending like that, they are definitely hinting at a meet up between both of them. With Grogu being trained as a Jedi now, it will be interesting to see how he reacts to Mando. With Jedi having to forgo all emotional connections of the past, he will definitely react a bit differently.

With us seeing Grogu, we might also get to see Luke Skywalker. Considering Luke is training him, this doesn’t see that far off from the realm of possibility. Whatever it might be, next week’s episode of The Book of Boba Fett is surely something fans will want to tune in for.

The Book of Boba Fett streams every Wednesday on Disney+ Hotstar at 1:31pm.

