After granting emergency use approval to two COVID-19 vaccines, the Government of India has announced that immunization drive will begin by January 13 or 14. And as the nation prepares for it, Amul, the Indian dairy brand has taken to social media with their topical ad. It shows the photo of a medic standing with a shot in her hand next to the Amul mascot with butter in her hand. The topical ad was shared on Twitter with the caption, "#Amul Topical: CoVid -19 vaccine roll out next week!" On the ad is written, "India becomes VacciNation!" and "Shot in the arm".

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan confirmed that government was ready to roll out the vaccine drive within 10 days from approval. He said, "Now since the approval has been granted, the vaccine drive will be rolled out within 10 days from that day [Sunday, January 3]." The first phase of immunisation will focus on healthcare workers, emergency service employees and the elderly. Health secretary Bhushan added that India currently has 29,000 cold chain points where the approved vaccines Covishield and Covaxin can be safely stored. COVID-19 Vaccine in India: Is the Coronavirus Vaccine Mandatory for All? Is It Effective? All FAQs on COVID-19 Vaccine Answered.

Amul Ad on COVID-19 Vaccination in India:

Covishield is the Indian variant of AZD1222 which is the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and University of Oxford. Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) developed and manufactured Covishield through a licence from AstraZeneca and Oxford. The total number of Indians infected with the UK strain of the coronavirus now stands at 73, the health ministry said on Wednesday evening.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2021 08:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).