Ana Barbara Buhr Buldrini Dies: Influencer Suffers Cardiac Arrest Hours After Undergoing Free Cosmetic Surgery in Turkey as Part of Promotional Deal

Ana Barbara Buhr Buldrini, a 31-year-old Mozambican singer and influencer, died hours after undergoing free cosmetic surgeries in Istanbul, including breast augmentation, liposuction, and a nose job. The procedures were part of a promotional deal with the clinic. Her sudden death has sparked concerns over medical tourism and negligence.

    Ana Barbara Buhr Buldrini Dies: Influencer Suffers Cardiac Arrest Hours After Undergoing Free Cosmetic Surgery in Turkey as Part of Promotional Deal
    World Music Day 2025 Wishes: Share WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, Greetings, Images and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate Fête de la Musique
    IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 Day 1 Highlights: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal's Centuries Put India on Top
    Ana Barbara Buhr Buldrini Dies: Influencer Suffers Cardiac Arrest Hours After Undergoing Free Cosmetic Surgery in Turkey as Part of Promotional Deal

    Ana Barbara Buhr Buldrini, a 31-year-old Mozambican singer and influencer, died hours after undergoing free cosmetic surgeries in Istanbul, including breast augmentation, liposuction, and a nose job. The procedures were part of a promotional deal with the clinic. Her sudden death has sparked concerns over medical tourism and negligence.

    Jun 21, 2025 12:23 PM IST
    Ana Barbara Buhr Buldrini Dies: Influencer Suffers Cardiac Arrest Hours After Undergoing Free Cosmetic Surgery in Turkey as Part of Promotional Deal
    Ana Barbara Buhr Buldrini (Photo Credits: X/@hafizahaber)

    Istanbul, June 21: Ana Barbara Buhr Buldrini, a 31-year-old singer and social media influencer from Mozambique, tragically died just hours after undergoing multiple cosmetic procedures at a hospital in Istanbul, Turkey, on Sunday. According to a report by Turkiye, Ana had travelled to Istanbul for breast augmentation, liposuction, and rhinoplasty, all offered free of cost as part of a promotional deal with the clinic, in exchange for social media exposure.

    The procedures were carried out at the recently renamed Tusa Hospital, which has previously faced scrutiny over surgery-related deaths. Following the operation, Ana reportedly suffered a sudden cardiac arrest and could not be revived. Her husband, Elgar Sueia—a well-known Mozambican artist—said Ana’s heart rate dropped significantly after the surgery, as per information provided by the medical staff. Breast Enhancement Surgery Proves Fatal for British Beautician: Woman Dies After Botched Boob Job in Spain.

    Sueia raised serious concerns over the hospital’s practices. He claimed Ana was taken in for surgery earlier than planned, despite no medical urgency. Moreover, he alleged that she was not adequately prepared for the operation, noting that she had eaten before surgery despite fasting being a requirement. Just a day before the procedure, the couple had partied with the surgeon, which further raises questions about the professional standards at the clinic. China: Woman Finds Video of Her Breast Implant Surgery on Popular Social Media Platform, Sues Hospital for Secretly Filming Her.

    The hospital, in a statement, claimed Ana had been registered as a dental surgery patient and had signed all consent forms after being fully informed. It maintained that the operation followed standard protocols but resulted in an “unexpected complication” during recovery.

    The case has sparked outrage and calls for stricter oversight on medical tourism practices in Turkey, especially as influencer-led cosmetic procedures continue to rise.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2025 12:20 PM IST.

    Istanbul, June 21: Ana Barbara Buhr Buldrini, a 31-year-old singer and social media influencer from Mozambique, tragically died just hours after undergoing multiple cosmetic procedures at a hospital in Istanbul, Turkey, on Sunday. According to a report by Turkiye, Ana had travelled to Istanbul for breast augmentation, liposuction, and rhinoplasty, all offered free of cost as part of a promotional deal with the clinic, in exchange for social media exposure.

    The procedures were carried out at the recently renamed Tusa Hospital, which has previously faced scrutiny over surgery-related deaths. Following the operation, Ana reportedly suffered a sudden cardiac arrest and could not be revived. Her husband, Elgar Sueia—a well-known Mozambican artist—said Ana’s heart rate dropped significantly after the surgery, as per information provided by the medical staff. Breast Enhancement Surgery Proves Fatal for British Beautician: Woman Dies After Botched Boob Job in Spain.

    Sueia raised serious concerns over the hospital’s practices. He claimed Ana was taken in for surgery earlier than planned, despite no medical urgency. Moreover, he alleged that she was not adequately prepared for the operation, noting that she had eaten before surgery despite fasting being a requirement. Just a day before the procedure, the couple had partied with the surgeon, which further raises questions about the professional standards at the clinic. China: Woman Finds Video of Her Breast Implant Surgery on Popular Social Media Platform, Sues Hospital for Secretly Filming Her.

    The hospital, in a statement, claimed Ana had been registered as a dental surgery patient and had signed all consent forms after being fully informed. It maintained that the operation followed standard protocols but resulted in an “unexpected complication” during recovery.

    The case has sparked outrage and calls for stricter oversight on medical tourism practices in Turkey, especially as influencer-led cosmetic procedures continue to rise.

    Latestly whatsapp channel