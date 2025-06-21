Ana Barbara Buhr Buldrini Dies: Influencer Suffers Cardiac Arrest Hours After Undergoing Free Cosmetic Surgery in Turkey as Part of Promotional Deal

Istanbul, June 21: Ana Barbara Buhr Buldrini, a 31-year-old singer and social media influencer from Mozambique, tragically died just hours after undergoing multiple cosmetic procedures at a hospital in Istanbul, Turkey, on Sunday. According to a report by Turkiye, Ana had travelled to Istanbul for breast augmentation, liposuction, and rhinoplasty, all offered free of cost as part of a promotional deal with the clinic, in exchange for social media exposure.

The procedures were carried out at the recently renamed Tusa Hospital, which has previously faced scrutiny over surgery-related deaths. Following the operation, Ana reportedly suffered a sudden cardiac arrest and could not be revived. Her husband, Elgar Sueia—a well-known Mozambican artist—said Ana’s heart rate dropped significantly after the surgery, as per information provided by the medical staff. Breast Enhancement Surgery Proves Fatal for British Beautician: Woman Dies After Botched Boob Job in Spain.

Sueia raised serious concerns over the hospital’s practices. He claimed Ana was taken in for surgery earlier than planned, despite no medical urgency. Moreover, he alleged that she was not adequately prepared for the operation, noting that she had eaten before surgery despite fasting being a requirement. Just a day before the procedure, the couple had partied with the surgeon, which further raises questions about the professional standards at the clinic. China: Woman Finds Video of Her Breast Implant Surgery on Popular Social Media Platform, Sues Hospital for Secretly Filming Her.

The hospital, in a statement, claimed Ana had been registered as a dental surgery patient and had signed all consent forms after being fully informed. It maintained that the operation followed standard protocols but resulted in an “unexpected complication” during recovery.

The case has sparked outrage and calls for stricter oversight on medical tourism practices in Turkey, especially as influencer-led cosmetic procedures continue to rise.

